Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Employment numbers not yet at pre-pandemic levels, Wisconsin getting bigger surplus, electric cars on the rise in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE – Employment numbers haven’t reached pre-pandemic levels yet so far, the State’s getting a bigger surplus than initially thought and the number of electric cars is on the rise. Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy joins Wisconsin Afternoon News discussing the employment numbers in...
wtmj.com
DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed 14% more deer during this year’s nine-day gun season’s opening weekend than in 2021. The season opened Saturday and runs through this Sunday. The Department of Natural Resources reported hunters killed 103,623 deer over the weekend. That’s up from 90,023 deer killed during last year’s opening weekend. The annual average opening weekend harvest from 2017 to 2021 was 102,347 animals. DNR officials attributed the 2022 harvest to snow cover that made deer easier to see and track.
wtmj.com
Make-A-Wish grants 10-year-old boy’s wish to make cheese
ST. CLOUD, WIS. – Make-A-Wish Foundation and Sargento team up to make a 10-year-old boy’s dream come true by fulfilling his desire to make cheese. And what better place to come and do it than in the Cheese State?. Maxx Ball from North Carolina beat Ewing Sarcoma, a...
Comments / 0