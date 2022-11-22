Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed
The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'
A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
Ukraine news LATEST: Maniac Vladimir Putin ‘pursuing death and destruction’ as Russian airstrikes rain down on Kyiv
VLADIMIR Putin wants "only death and destruction” as Russian forces targeted infrastructure sites in Kyiv with early morning airstrikes. Several reports of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure across Ukraine have emerged this morning, including the capital Kyiv, as Vladimir Putin continues to double down on the Ukraine war. A...
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Russian soldiers are reported to be taking over Ukrainians’ homes in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city of...
British soldier captured by Russian forces to return to Ukraine 50 days after escaping death sentence
A British soldier has revealed he will return to Ukraine less than two months after being freed from detention by Russian-backed separatists who sentenced him to death.Aiden Aslin, 28, was captured by the Donetsk People’s Republic in April while fighting in the now-Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in the early days of the war.He was spared death by firing squad due to a prisoner swap deal brokered by Saudi Arabia and ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which allowed him and four other British nationals to return to the UK.Mr Aslin, who is initially from Newark but has lived in Ukraine for...
Putin’s ‘Hunky-Dory’ Act Flops as Frantic Russians Flee Crimea
As Ukrainian forces gain momentum and push Russia’s military to retreat from territory stolen during the war in Ukraine this year, Moscow is working to signal that some territory it took from Ukraine is off limits. Russia’s Governor for Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said Friday that Russia is working to...
msn.com
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Moscow commanders ‘fleeing Kherson, leaving troops under attack’
LIVE – Updated at 03:57. Russian military chiefs in southern Ukraine’s occupied Kherson are likely to be fleeing, leaving behind ill-equipped and demoralised troops, Western experts say. “In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river, leaving demoralised and leaderless men...
Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero
The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
Vladimir Putin's Retreating Russian Soldiers Steal Raccoon, Llama & Other Animals From Zoo During Kherson Withdrawal
Russian soldiers retreating from a key Ukrainian territory were recorded stealing animals from a Ukrainian zoo during their withdrawal from the area, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vladimir Putin’s troops were forced to retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson last week after Ukrainian forces successfully retook control...
Ukraine Names 'Four Enemies' of Russian Missile Arsenal as Stocks Dwindle
"Let's demilitarize the terrorist state to live in peace!" said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
Video Shows Russians 'Chased' Out of Kherson By Artillery Fire: Ukraine
Ukrainian officials have shared a new video of Russian soldiers purportedly fleeing attack as Ukraine continues to liberate Kherson. Last Wednesday, Russia officially confirmed that its troops would be retreating from the strategically vital southern Ukraine city of Kherson, the latest and arguably most significant blow to Russia's war effort yet. Russian troops had occupied the city since March, only weeks into the initial invasion. The Kremlin in September declared the annexation of the Kherson region, where the city is located, alongside three other key regions.
'They are driving people to their deaths': Zelensky condemns the 'craziness' of Putin's commanders ordering Russian soldiers to repeatedly attack key towns in east Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's commanders are 'driving troops to their deaths' by ordering them to repeatedly attack heavily fortified towns in east Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night. Ukrainian troops are coming under repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbas region and are 'heroically' holding out under heavy...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Ukraine says around 60 Russians killed in long-range shelling attack
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident.
SFGate
'Well over' 100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says
More than 100,000 Russian troops - and about as many Ukrainian troops - are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,"...
Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Special Military Units in Kherson After Russian Withdrawal
Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. In a video address hours after...
Ex-Russian Diplomat Thought it Was 'Obvious' to Putin His Army's Limits
A former Russian diplomat said that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin knew the limits of his own military prowess before launching his war in Ukraine. Speaking in a podcast episode with Foreign Affairs Deputy Editor Kate Brannen released Thursday, Boris Bondarev said that he didn't think the longtime Russian leader would actually launch his invasion in the first place.
Daily Beast
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Comments / 0