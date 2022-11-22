Read full article on original website
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
National Dog Show: How to watch, what to expect
The National Dog Show will air at noon EST Thursday on NBC. The competition, which began in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog show was rebranded in 2002 when NBC began broadcasting the event.
Give a round of app-paws for the 3 new breeds in the National Dog Show
Thanksgiving is a couch lover's dream. There's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, football face-offs, heartwarming holiday ads and, of course, the National Dog Show. This year, the American Kennel Club (AKC) approved three new breeds to compete in the National Dog Show: the Bracco Italiano, the Russian toy and the mudi.
French Bulldog wins Best in Show at 2022 National Dog Show
The French Bulldog has won Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston the French Bulldog beat out around 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club. First, he claimed victory in the Non-Sporting Group in a field of 20 breeds. He then took on the other six group winners before taking home the top honor. The English Toy Spaniel, winner of the Toy Group, was named Reserve Best in Show.
