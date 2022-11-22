ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

UPI News

National Dog Show: How to watch, what to expect

The National Dog Show will air at noon EST Thursday on NBC. The competition, which began in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog show was rebranded in 2002 when NBC began broadcasting the event.
NBC Sports

French Bulldog wins Best in Show at 2022 National Dog Show

The French Bulldog has won Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston the French Bulldog beat out around 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club. First, he claimed victory in the Non-Sporting Group in a field of 20 breeds. He then took on the other six group winners before taking home the top honor. The English Toy Spaniel, winner of the Toy Group, was named Reserve Best in Show.
Daily Mail

Round of Appaws! 'Crowd-pleasing' French bulldog named Winston - who is co-owned by NFL player Morgan Fox and his family - wins top title at National Dog Show

Winston, a cream-colored French bulldog, has claimed top honors at the 2022 National Dog Show, after unseating Claire the Scottish Deerhound who made history by winning the last two years of the annual event. The National Dog Show said Winston is a 'bouncy, crowd-pleasing French Bulldog' and has previously won...
DogTime

All You Need to Know About the 2022 National Dog Show

The 2022 National Dog Show will air this Thanksgiving Day, as it does every year. For many homes, this spectacle is as much of a tradition as turkey or cranberry sauce. Whether you place bets on winners or just like to watch the pups trot around, here is all of the info you’ll need to […] The post All You Need to Know About the 2022 National Dog Show appeared first on DogTime.

