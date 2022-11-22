ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSL Power 99

Viral Thanksgiving Tradition Set To Continue For Seventh Year

By Jason Hall
WUSL Power 99
WUSL Power 99
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPQGj_0jKLZUrU00
Photo: @jamalhinton12/Instagram

The internet's favorite Thanksgiving tradition is set to take place for the once again in 2022.

Jamal Hinton will be spending Thanksgiving with Wanda Dench for the seventh consecutive year after a chance text message setup their viral encounter in 2016.

"To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday!" Hinton tweeted along with a photo of himself alongside Dench outside of a Cheesecake Factory restaurant on Tuesday (November 22).

The initial encounter between Hinton and Dench went viral seven years ago when Dench attempted to make plans with her own grandchildren and mistakenly texted Hinton, who she had never previously met at the time.

Dench, thinking she was texting her grandchild, identified herself as "your grandma" and sent a photo of herself, to which Hinton responded with a photo of himself before asking "Can I still get a plate tho?"

"Of course you can. That's what grandma's do...feed everyone."

Hinton and his girlfriend, Mikaela , obliged and were welcomed with open arms by Dench and her husband, Lonnie , as photos from the Thanksgiving meetup and screenshots of their interactions were shared thousands of times on social media.

In 2020, Dench hosted Hinton for the first time since her husband had died of COVID-19 complications several months prior.

"As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it," Hinton tweeted in April of 2020. "Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face, so I thank every single one of you guys for that!"

Hinton shared a photo of himself, Dench and Mikaela alongside a framed picture of Lonnie, as well as a photo from their initial encounter, to mark their fifth annual Thanksgiving and first since Lonnie's passing.

The heartwarming story has garnered massive support on social media, which included several Twitter users questioning whether the meetup would take place this year prior to Hinton's confirmation on Tuesday.

The story will be chronicled in an upcoming Netflix feature film, the streaming service announced last December.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Viral 'Corn Kid' shares Thanksgiving plans

The biggest thing to happen to corn since the advent of popcorn is the viral sensation of the “Corn Kid.” Since it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without corn, NBC News’ Tom Llamas spoke to the young boy about his newfound fame, his love for the kernels, and what his plans are for the holidays. Nov. 24, 2022.
Tinybeans

Grandmother Spends 7th Thanksgiving with Stranger She Accidentally Texted

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are set to spend their 7th Thanksgiving together after a wrong-number text started a years-long friendship. The story first went viral in 2016. A grandma, Wanda Dench, sent out a text with an invitation to her Thanksgiving dinner, but she accidentally sent one invite to the wrong number. Jamal Hinton was at the other end of that text message, and even though Dench wasn’t his grandma, he asked if he could still come over for a plate.
soultracks.com

Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl

For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
Distractify

Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!

MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Wedding Date, Surprising Details: REVEALED!

Shhhh. Listen closely, 1,000-lb Sisters fans. Can you hear them? Chiming a whole lot closer than you previously thought was possible?. Yes, we’re talking about wedding bells. Specifically, wedding bells in honor of Tammy Slaton and the man she recently agreed to marry. In news broken by The Sun,...
KENTUCKY STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial

The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
KIXS FM 108

Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral

One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
TEXAS STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
BET

Quinta Brunson On What She Appreciates Most About Her Marriage!

Quinta Brunson is sharing what she loves the most about her marriage. The creator of Abbott Elementary recently sat down with Oprah to chat about a wide range of topics, including what she appreciates the most about her husband Kevin Jay Anik. “To be 100 percent fully me requires a...
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
People

Twins Married to Twins Say 'Togetherness' Is the Best and Hardest Part of Quaternary Marriage at Thanksgiving

The Salyers twins tell PEOPLE they're gearing up for a milestone this year: hosting Thanksgiving for their extended family at their home Smith Mountain Manor It's all hands on deck this Thanksgiving for identical twins Briana and Brittany Deane Salyers and their husbands, identical twins Jeremy and Josh Salyers, as the couples prepare for a big family feast at the spacious Virginia home they all share. "The best thing about being in a quaternary marriage around the holidays is the togetherness," says Brittany, 36, using the term that describes when identical twins...
OHIO STATE
WUSL Power 99

WUSL Power 99

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
552
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's Hip Hop and R&B

 https://power99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy