Kimora Lee Simmons Delivers Winter Glamour in Snow Boots for Baby Phat x Forever 21 Campaign With Daughters Aoki & Ming Lee

By Amina Ayoud
 2 days ago
Kimora Lee Simmons’ brand Baby Phat collaborated with Forever 21 on a spirited collection perfect for the winter season.  To celebrate the new line, Kimora took to her Instagram to share a couple of videos of the campaign photoshoot she’d modeled for alongside her daughters Aoki and Ming Lee .

Modeling on a ski mobile and wading through piles of fake snow, Kimora wore plenty of pieces from the collab including a cream-colored velvet two-piece set, a Phat Farm printed puffer in black and white, cozy rhinestoned sweat sets, and a gray jumpsuit embellished with the Baby Phat logo.

Whether you’re hitting the slopes or staying inside this winter, every item in the collection is tailored for a glamorous winter weather experience no matter the occasion. Thanks to the decorative quality many of the pieces take on from fuzzy faux-fur trim or bedazzled logos, many wearers will be able to weather the hard winter chill in style.

Throughout the photoshoot, Kimora switched out her shoes to go along with different outfits. These shoes ranged from cushy black puffer boots embellished with pom-poms to sharp pointed-toe pumps in a neutral skin tone shade — both options fading into the background, letting each item in the curated collection shine through without being overshadowed.

Simmons has impressively forged her own path within the fashion industry, thanks to her personal design endeavors with her brand Baby Phat. The offshoot of “Phat Farm” re-launched in 2019 and has since gone on to collaborate with Puma and now Forever 21.

The Baby Phat x Forever 21 collection is available to shop now on Forever 21’s website .

PHOTOS : Check out 10 of the best Après-Ski Boots .

