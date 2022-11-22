ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan reports 8,933 COVID-19 cases, 275 deaths

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
The Michigan health department reported 8,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last week, an average of 1,276 cases per day. There also were 275 new reported deaths over the last week.

Michigan now has a total of 2,929,612 cases and 39,972 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday. This includes both confirmed and probable cases.

Michigan coronavirus cases: Tracking the pandemic

Michigan had a positivity rate of 11.2% on Monday.

On Tuesday, the fatality rate among known cases was 1.4%.

