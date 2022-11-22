Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• Qatar is about 10 times the size of New York City, not a 10th of its size ( A quick reminder of some key World Cup 2022 facts , 19 November, p9).

• A feature on England’s past performances in World Cup opening matches said that the team “failed to progress” in 1982 after beating France 3-1. To clarify: England won the first group stage, but failed to progress beyond the second group stage (Openers since 1966, 21 November, p47).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Democrats beating expectations as John Fetterman wins crucial US Senate race

An obscure clause in Canada’s charter sparks furious debates over rights

Raf Simons to close fashion label after nearly three decades

Perfect Show for Rachel review – a total delight

Do not adjust your clock: scientists call time on the leap second

US attorney general names special counsel to weigh charges against Trump

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

