(CNN) -- Student loan borrowers are now waiting indefinitely to see if they'll receive debt relief under President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program after a federal judge in Texas struck down the program on November 10, declaring it illegal.The Department of Justice immediately appealed to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. But that case will have to play out before the Biden administration can cancel any federal student loan debt under the program.While the Biden administration has faced several legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness program since it was announced in August, the November 10 ruling is the most...

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO