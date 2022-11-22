ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Review: Back to DeLillo's doomed future in 'White Noise'

By JAKE COYLE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XSLs_0jKLZ9ei00

Like Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, the heart of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” is in the supermarket. There, in the gleaming aisles of neatly arranged cereal boxes and produce, DeLillo found America’s church: an over-lit spectacle of abundance and artificiality. “Here we don’t die,” says Murray, the college professor, to the book’s protagonist, Jack, “we shop.”

Baumbach’s film is faithfully tuned to the buzzing dread and strange surrealism of DeLillo’s postmodern masterwork. This is true not only in the aisles of the A&P, where Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) and his wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig), contentedly stroll. Baumbach has also sprinkled grocery store products throughout the film. In the background of dramatic scenes sit Pringles, Sanka, Yoohoo! and other name brands like bread-crumb reminders of all that the supermarket represents: Inevitable doom covered up by linoleum floors and Tony the Tiger.

“White Noise,” which opens in theaters Friday and debuts Dec. 30 on Netflix, is a big swing at one of the great late-20th-century books . Both apocalyptic and comic, DeLillo’s eighth novel has proven acutely prophetic in its exhumation of the everyday dreams and dangers of American life. So much so that “White Noise,” as a story about an “airborne toxic event” filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, could risk being almost too dead on.

But DeLillo’s rhythm and vernacular, here energetically adapted by Baumbach, remains intoxicatingly singular. Realism was never the point, and Baumbach’s lively, stylish “White Noise” wholeheartedly embraces the book’s dizzying, dense intensity. Baumbach, the New York filmmaker of “Marriage Story” and “The Squid and the Whale,” has usually mined his own life for drama, with the exception of a previous adaptation with Wes Anderson. (“Fantastic Mr. Fox,” which likewise culminated with dancing in shiny supermarket aisles. ) “White Noise,” made with a bigger budget and a touch of Spielbergian spectacle, is often riveting large-canvas filmmaking while still idiosyncratically personal. Crammed full with ideas and a giddy gloom, “White Noise” is a doomsday film too enthralled by the toxic absurdities of modern life to be dragged down by them.

“White Noise” begins in a talky, theatrical register. Baumbach is a natural when it comes to manic, mannered neurosis but less sure-footed in translating DeLillo's darker, conspiratorial tones. It makes an initially awkward, overly frenetic fit here, though it's understandable to want to stuff as much of DiLillo’s dialogue in as possible. And the antic style serves a purpose: Jack, a professor of Nazism at a Midwest college, has been speeding through life in a denial of his fate, ironically insulated even by his Hitler studies. But there are cracks in his comfortable suburban bubble. One daughter finds in the house an amber pill jar for a mysterious, unknown drug called Dylar.

“White Noise” surveys the embedded toxicity in American society. There’s the insidious creep of prescription medication. The kids — they have a houseful from their multiple previous marriages plus one of their own — flock to watch a plane crash on the television. At the College-on-the-Hill, Jack and Prof. Murray Siskind (Don Cheadle) debate in a back-and-forth lecture the similar crowd-gathering thrall of Hitler and Elvis, a scene crosscut with a catastrophic accident between a chemical-carrying truck and a speeding locomotive.

As a dark, expanding cloud forms overhead the accident, its categorization quickly changes. Is it a plume? Is it billowing? The concern filters through the community and the Gladney home. Driver plays Jack with a sardonic, overconfident aplomb and, eventually, dawning existential terror. After first dismissing the threat, Jack is forced to evacuate the family, and the scenes of the station wagon careening through the chaos, with an amorphous doom overhead, are as vivid as anything Baumbach has shot.

After the “toxic airborne event,” Jack is newly awoken to the closeness of his own death, and maybe those around him. The source of that Dylar is another looming poison, a plotline that reaches an emotional climax in Babette's teary confession, played movingly by Gerwig. The second half of “White Noise,” perhaps like the book, struggles to match its memorable first half. And in very ‘80s environs, Baumbach’s film always remains — purposefully, I think — a self-conscious work of literature adaptation, juggling big themes and highly literate dialogue with a screwball touch. It makes for a heady concoction too constantly interesting to ever be boring.

“White Noise,” a Netflix release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for brief violence and language. Running time: 136 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy

Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Demons in America

David Cleveland may be the most interesting as well as the most unfashionable novelist working in the United States. His latest, Gods of Deception, is a sympathetic investigation of an elite WASP family whose intellectual and political interests are firmly grounded in the world of what was once called high culture. His sentences are intricately fashioned, alternating finely observed descriptions of complex works of art with portrayals of natural landscapes that reflect his deep familiarity with the geology, botany, and geography of the Hudson River Valley. When his elite and privileged characters make small talk, they make a lot of it. They discuss subjects such as astrophysics, Freudian psychology, Marxism, and art history with real expertise and depth. Radiating Proustian intricacy, Jamesian subtlety, a Whartonesque focus on upper-class mores, and Auchinclossian attention to the finer points of the professional life of the successful WASP, Gods of Deception commits every conceivable offense against the literary fashions of our time.
bookpage.com

Best Fiction of 2022

The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
Kirkus Reviews

Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

Ghost Stories for Nonbelievers

This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. In December of 1908, the writer and Presbyterian minister Frank Crane published an...
Digital Trends

The 10 best war movies ever made

War is a genre as old as the movies themselves. Some offer visceral thrills, trying to immerse you in what it means to be in battle. Others take a different tack, and are more contemplative about their subject matter. Whatever road they take, though, great war movies are always at...
Kirkus Reviews

Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction

Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
Collider

‘Devotion’ Delivers a Respectful Last Flight for a Forgotten Hero | Review

For audiences who enjoy films about high-flying pilots and the tragedy of war, 2022 has delivered a trio of films that nose-dive and army crawl their way through different wars and their associated war games. Top Gun: Maverick was an awe-inspiring legacy sequel, while All Quiet on the Western Front was a gut-wrenching war horror, but with Devotion, you get a harrowing biopic that is equal parts sky-bound epic and a sobering reminder of the real sacrifices of war.
InsideHook

Revisiting the Artists Who Worked to Resist the Nazis in 1940s Germany

In the early 1940s, a loose organization of artists within Germany sought to push back against the efforts of the Nazi government in numerous ways. As a recent article at Hyperallergic points out, their efforts included sending intelligence to the Allies and the Soviets, as well as working to help people who were in danger from the Nazis to escape the country. This group is best remembered today by the name given to them by German intelligence: the Red Orchestra.
TheDailyBeast

‘The Hours’ Turns Again—From Book to Movie to All-Star Opera

The most striking and effective thing in the Metropolitan Opera and Philadelphia Orchestra’s operatic adaptation of The Hours (to Dec 15), conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, is its taking full narrative advantage of having its three lead female characters on stage. That physical proximity, and Phelim McDermott’s intelligent reading of Michael Cunningham’s best-selling novel (the score is by Kevin Puts and libretto by Greg Pierce), brings to intimate and evocative life the correspondences and echoes thrumming between feminist novelist Virginia Woolf (Joyce DiDonato) in 1923, Laura Brown (Kelli O’Hara), a Los Angeles housewife in 1949, and book editor Clarissa Vaughan (Renée...
Distractify

The Movie 'Devotion' Tackles the True Story of Ensign Jesse L. Brown

If you couldn't get enough of fighter pilots in Top Gun: Maverick, you might want to check out Devotion, which was released theatrically on Nov. 23, 2022. The film stars Jonathan Majors as Jesse L. Brown and Glen Powell (who was, ironically, in Top Gun: Maverick) as Thomas J. Hudner Jr., two U.S. Navy wingmen during the Korean War.
brewingwriter.com

Girl, Woman, Other Book Club Questions & Discussion Guide

This blog post contains affiliate links, no extra cost to you, thank you for your support!. In this guide, you’ll find Bernadine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other book club questions, a summary, best quotes and my top 3 recommended similar reads that will aid your book club discussion. More...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy