Seattle, WA

Seattle’s first-round draft choice expected to make Firebirds debut tonight

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
Shane Wright, the fourth player chosen in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, is expected to make his debut with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in tonight's game at Calgary.

Wright was assigned to the Firebirds by their NHL parent team, the Seattle Kraken, on a conditioning loan Sunday. A conditioning loan allows a player to participate in the American Hockey League for a maximum of five games and/or 14 days.

Wright was a healthy scratch in nine of Seattle's 11 games since Oct. 25. The 18-year-old center played in five of the Kraken's first seven games, recording one assist.

The team's first home game at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Fans can purchase tickets at https://cvfirebirds.com/tickets/ .

The community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena .

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network
Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs
Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC
Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

