Indio, CA

Final push for food donations before Thanksgiving meal service at Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

By Jennifer Franco
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is set to host its annual Thanksgiving meal service this week , and the community is urged to donate food items that are still needed by the non-profit organization.

"We're looking for pies, dinner rolls, gravy. Just the sides, but really we're hoping for pies because we want to give everybody that Thanksgiving dessert," said Desire Tegge, Development Coordinator at CVRM .

Tegge added that Coachella Valley Rescue Mission will serve about 4,800 meals in the next two days.

CVRM kitchen staff prepare turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving meal service

There will be a free breakfast on Wednesday November 23 and Thursday November 24 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., as well as a free dinner both days from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission located at 47470 Van Buren Street in Indio.

Judge Richard & Frances Marsh Dining Hall

Anyone is welcome to attend the meal services.

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is always accepting donations.

"They can just come up to security and we'll help you unload your car," said Desire Tegge, Development Coordinator at CVRM.

