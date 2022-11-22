Well here comes another fall out the window, drowning, slip on some stairs. Such bad luck for the out spoken in Russia. 🤞🤕☠
In unrelated news, Emilia Salbunova falls down 180 flights of stairs and out a window, onto several dozen bullets.
Yet no one is ready to admit that this was a mistake. It was a series of things that led to this. First, interfering in US elections, Second, underestimating Ukranian resolve, Third, underestimating a seasoned politician like Joe Biden. His efforts to unite the free world against tyranny will go down as the most historic event the world has seen. Putin is simply a bigot and a bully and not a diplomat. He should be selling vacuum cleaners instead of running a country.
