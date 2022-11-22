Read full article on original website
The Verge
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s fastest selling games of all time
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first new mainline entries into the Pokémon series since 2019, have become the fastest selling games in Nintendo’s history, the company has announced. The two games sold 10 million units between them globally in their first three days on sale, including both physical and downloadable versions. “This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days,” the company’s press release reads.
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
dexerto.com
Where to find Toedscool & Toedscruel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Toedscool and Toedscruel are the Paldea region’s answer to Tentacool and Tentacruel who were originally featured in Gen 1. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Toedscool and Toedscruel in the games. Toedscool appears right across the Paldea region map...
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Chrollo Cosplay Celebrates Series Return
Fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi to return to the world of Gon, Killua, and their fellow hunters, with Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters earlier this year that took readers back to the Succession Contest Arc. While Gon and Killua have been MIA for years at this point, the Phantom Troupe has also been moving in the background, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to give new life to Chrollo, the leader of this collection of rogue hunters that barely holds together the gang.
How to Clone Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
You can now clone Shiny Pokemon and other monsters using a simple glitch in the two newest Pokemon games, a process that's exceedingly simple.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs
Players can't decide if the Warzone 2 DMZ AI needs nerfing
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pokemon Designs Fall Flat in One Way
While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokemon designs are among the best we've seen in years, the game surprisingly doesn't do much with its newly introduced convergent evolution gimmick. Since Pokemon Sun and Moon, The Pokemon Company has played around with its rules on Pokemon design and evolutions. First were the regional forms, which were initially seen in the Alolan region and then appeared in Galar (Pokemon Sword and Shield), Hisui (Pokemon Legends: Arceus), and now to a lesser extent Paldea (Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.) The Galar region then took the concept of regional forms one step further, with several regional forms receiving all new evolutions – Mr. Ryme, Obstagoon, Cursola, and Runerigus all were new Pokemon that came from regional forms of existing Pokemon. More recently, Pokemon Legends: Arceus returned to non-regional forms getting new evolutions, something we hadn't seen since Pokemon Diamond and Pearl – Wyrdeer, Ursaluna, and Kleavor all evolved from regular forms of previous Pokemon.
Turns out Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do have level scaling – but not for you
At least 2 NPCs mention the mechanic despite it not being part of gameplay
Sword and Shield's taxi Pokemon was bullied out of a job in Scarlet and Violet
It's all thanks to a horrible newcomer
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
How to get the Pokemon Violet Sinistea Chips and Malicious Armor
How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge with the Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet - or how to get Ceruledge in Scarlet
How To Find Delibird Paradox Form Iron Bundle In Pokemon Violet
Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Violet, they are known as Future Paradox Pokemon. One of those Pokemon includes the Paradox form of Delibird. Here’s how to find the Delibird Paradox form, Iron Bundle, to add to your party.
What does cheugy mean in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Director Clavell's cheugy question is itself cheugy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet and God of War Ragnarok Shatter Records
God of War Ragnarok's Kratos and Atreus have slain gods, but they couldn't topple the behemoth that is the Pokemon franchise and its latest two games, Scarlet and Violet. On Wednesday morning, Sony touted Ragnarok's stellar sales, saying it was the fastest-selling first-party title in PlayStation history, moving 5.1 million units in the first five days.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
An 'easy' fix for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet graphics issues: A screen so small you can't see a freakin' thing
It might not be the most ideal way to play, but it works
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Titan quests hide a clever reference to a bygone feature
Remember HM moves? They're back, sort of
