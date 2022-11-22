ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Continues to Reign at No. 1, ‘1899’ Debuts at No. 2

By BreAnna Bell
 2 days ago

The Crown ” Season 5 continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 chart. During the Nov. 14-20 viewing window, the latest installment of the British royal family drama starring Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce earned 84.3 million hours viewed. The show’s fifth season opened on Nov. 9 to 107.39 million hours viewed within its first five days of availability and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

The series also reached No. 1 in 37 countries including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, and France.

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s drama “ 1899 ” cracked the top 10 chart at No. 2 during the viewing window following the show’s Nov. 17 premiere date. Within its first four days of availability, the series garnered 79.27 million hours viewed.

The series follows the passengers on an immigrant ship who are faced with a “mind-bending riddle” after several mysterious events change the ship’s course. Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann star.

Season 4 of “Manifest” remains in the Top 10 for the third week. Part one of the drama’s final chapter picked up 35.7 million viewing hours –- a drop from the 74.78 million hours recorded in its first full week of availability.

The series just barely cemented its place ahead of “Dead to Me” Season 3, which recorded 30.3 million hours viewed following its Nov. 17 release. The series starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate concludes with the third season which follows Judy (Cardellini), who learns that she has cancer. While undergoing chemotherapy, she admits that she wasn’t able to have children. Meanwhile, as Jen (Applegate), continues to stay by her side her throughout her treatment, she’s hit with a pregnancy surprise.

“Ancient Apocalypse,” another newcomer on this week’s list, debuted at No. 7 with 24.6 million hours watched. The docu-series featuring journalist Graham Hancock as he travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age, was released on the streamer on Nov. 11.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Warrior Nun” also ranked at No. 8 and No. 5 on the chart. The show’s second season premiered on Nov. 10, and has since brought in 27.7 million hours viewed during the viewing window. The new figure is a slight jump from the previous week’s 26.2 million hours watched. Season 1 of the fantasy drama starring Alba Baptista earned 20.1 million hours viewed.

Elsewhere on the chart was “Manifest” Season 1 (25.9 million), “From Scratch” (19.88 million) and “Love is Blind” Season 3 (19.3 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Nov. 14-20 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.

