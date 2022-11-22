ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wsvaonline.com

A million going to West Virginia food banks

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that a combined total of one million dollars will be given to two food banks in the Mountain State. Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank will each receive a $500,000 donation and Justice said during his press conference this morning that it is the second year the state has been able to donate the funds to the foodbanks.
wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while other virus totals also increased. The latest deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,594, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WDTV

New charter school approved in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has approved its seventh charter school, the latest ran by a community college with an emphasis on nursing education for high school juniors and seniors. The state’s Professional School Charter Board approved the Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy during a virtual meeting Wednesday....
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
WBOY

Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 32 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
WBOY

What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
WDTV

New data shows increase in W.Va. certified teacher shortage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - New numbers show the shortage of certified teachers is growing in West Virginia. What stood at 600 classrooms with a non-certified teacher in 2015 reached nearly 1,200 last year, and now that number stands at 1,544 for this school year. Education officials generally describe a non-certified...
wfxrtv.com

Peak time for deer-vehicle crashes in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that it is November and the weather is colder, West Virginia is in its peak time for deer-vehicle crashes. AAA says that the crashes increase in October and peak in November and December. They say ways to prevent a crash or reduce damage include:
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginians may see their tax refund be smaller this year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Your refund in 2023 for tax year 2022 may be smaller than in years past, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said in a press release Wednesday. That’s because of several changes to the tax code that have been passed recently. The IRS said that taxpayers who take the standard deduction instead […]

