wsvaonline.com
A million going to West Virginia food banks
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that a combined total of one million dollars will be given to two food banks in the Mountain State. Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank will each receive a $500,000 donation and Justice said during his press conference this morning that it is the second year the state has been able to donate the funds to the foodbanks.
West Virginia DHHR warns of EBT card scams
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is warning West Virginians to protect their EBT benefits after several scams were reported.
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
wchstv.com
Four more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while other virus totals also increased. The latest deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,594, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WDTV
New charter school approved in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has approved its seventh charter school, the latest ran by a community college with an emphasis on nursing education for high school juniors and seniors. The state’s Professional School Charter Board approved the Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy during a virtual meeting Wednesday....
WDTV
Morgantown woman releases a Christmas book filled with West Virginia puns
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown resident Marly Ynigues was the author of “Christmas Eve in the Mountain State.” A book filled with puns that incorporate all 55 counties in West Virginia. While she’s not originally from West Virginia, Ynigues said the state was her home. “I just...
West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
West Virginia residents won’t see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas? Here’s why
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a let down. This deal was supposed to start Monday, Nov. 21, but it won’t be happening in the Mountain State due to a West Virginia law. The law states it’s “unlawful for a retail […]
WBOY
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 32 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
WBOY
What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
WDTV
New data shows increase in W.Va. certified teacher shortage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - New numbers show the shortage of certified teachers is growing in West Virginia. What stood at 600 classrooms with a non-certified teacher in 2015 reached nearly 1,200 last year, and now that number stands at 1,544 for this school year. Education officials generally describe a non-certified...
West Virginia drivers weigh in on car tax rebate proposal
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this […]
WOUB
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Gov. Jim Justice says Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023. Currently...
What Black Friday deals are people in West Virginia looking for?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie digests from Thanksgiving dinner, the deals for Black Friday start rolling in. According to Google Trends, West Virginia is one of the most active searchers for Black Friday-related searches in the past 30 days. But what Black Friday deals are people in the Mountain […]
WDTV
Turnpike traffic expected to exceed 150,000 vehicles on day before Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Many people are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, including thousands from West Virginia. Officials with the West Virginia Parkways Authority say they expect more than 150,000 vehicles to travel on the West Virginia Turnpike on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. “Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week...
wfxrtv.com
Peak time for deer-vehicle crashes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that it is November and the weather is colder, West Virginia is in its peak time for deer-vehicle crashes. AAA says that the crashes increase in October and peak in November and December. They say ways to prevent a crash or reduce damage include:
West Virginia drive-thru Christmas lights displays to visit
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — What’s better than driving through a Christmas light display? Driving through 6 of them! One of the best ways to enjoy the days leading up to Christmas is to cruise through a gorgeous display of Christmas lights and attractions, which fortunately are right here in the good ole’ Mountain State! The […]
SILVER ALERT: West Virginia man still missing, last seen in Smithers area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
West Virginians may see their tax refund be smaller this year
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Your refund in 2023 for tax year 2022 may be smaller than in years past, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said in a press release Wednesday. That’s because of several changes to the tax code that have been passed recently. The IRS said that taxpayers who take the standard deduction instead […]
