Idaho Falls, ID

Local print company plants 20,000 trees for reforestation initiative

By Kailey Galaviz
 2 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In July 2021, AlphaGraphics in Idaho Falls joined the PrintReleaf organization to become forest neutral by planting a tree for every 8,000 sheets of paper used and printed at AlphaGraphics.

As of Nov. 1, AlphaGraphics has hit their goal with 20,000 trees reforested around the world.

This goal was set at the beginning of the partnership and quickly became a company-wide initiative with all employees and customers.

PrintReleaf is the world’s first technology platform that automatically converts paper footprints into actual trees. As customers print through AlphaGraphics, the company actively replants trees where the planet needs it most.

“We couldn’t have hit our 20,000 goal without our incredible customers who increased our paper footprint,” says Adam Bostrom, Director of Creative Services for seven of the AlphaGraphics centers in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. “Because we use resources from the earth to create our products, it’s our mission to avoid disrupting the natural life cycle through reforestation. We have been watching trees get planted in real-time, in locations such as the Dominican Republic, Brazil, California and around the world.”

As AlphaGraphics sells paper products to loyal customers, its technology platform tracks how much is being used. By reverse calculating, it measures how many trees can be planted, knowing that 8,300 sheets of paper make up one tree.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

