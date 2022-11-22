ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: 49ers, Jets among 11 potential suitors if Packers look to deal star QB in 2023

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers went three straight seasons with at least 13 wins and a playoff appearance from 2019-2021. With less than half of the 2022 campaign remaining, Green Bay isn't even guaranteed to crack the postseason this time around. And Rodgers, 38, is enduring one of the roughest offensive performances of his career. It's not inconceivable, after back-to-back offseasons in which the legendary quarterback entertained a split from the Pack, the possibility will arise again.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Packers gearing up for Philadelphia

(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss on Thursday Night Football at home to the Titans. Green Bay Nation’s Lauren Helmbrecht, Ryan Wood, and Marques Eversoll broke down Green Bay’s 27-17 loss. Next up on the Packers’ schedule is a tough one. A Sunday Night showdown against the best […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Christian Watson

Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. This week's guest is Christian Watson.
Packers.com

Mike's Mid-Week Chat: Who will be the biggest challenge Sunday in Philly?

Hey everybody, happy day before Thanksgiving. Hope all is well. Thanks for logging on. Go ahead and start sending in your questions and I'll get started shortly. What do the viewership numbers say regarding Amazon games? Do you think the straming age is here to stay? I long for the days of yore when you had Sunday ticket, and only 2 legendary uniforms.
DALLAS, PA
Packers.com

What You Might've Missed: Titans too quick inside

GREEN BAY – The Titans came into last Thursday's game allowing just 59 rushing yards per game since Week 1. The Packers' total? 56. Tennessee played to its profile in shutting down the run, and what was evident on the game film was the Titans' quickness at the point of attack.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: They gave the Eagles too many chances and paid for it

Football is football. Friday, 2 p.m. EST: USA vs. England. If No. 56 Saudi Arabia can beat No. 3 Argentina, No. 16 USA vs. No. 5 England is a go! Then, we cap it with a Packers win over the Eagles!. Somewhere Vic is closing his curtains. Joe from Ormond...
GREEN BAY, WI
