Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Related
Dolphins great Zach Thomas named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for fifth time
Dolphins great Zach Thomas was named one of 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Tuesday. It’s the fifth consecutive year the 13-year linebacker has been named a semifinalist.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: 49ers, Jets among 11 potential suitors if Packers look to deal star QB in 2023
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers went three straight seasons with at least 13 wins and a playoff appearance from 2019-2021. With less than half of the 2022 campaign remaining, Green Bay isn't even guaranteed to crack the postseason this time around. And Rodgers, 38, is enduring one of the roughest offensive performances of his career. It's not inconceivable, after back-to-back offseasons in which the legendary quarterback entertained a split from the Pack, the possibility will arise again.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Broken Thumb
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the challenge of playing through a broken thumb.
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin was named as one of 28 modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class.
Yardbarker
Raiders 'Incredible' WR Davante Adams ‘Top Guy’ Seahawks Have Seen, Says Pete Carroll
Records will hardly matter when the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) on Sunday at Lumen Field. The talent level will be off the charts and Seattle coach Pete Carroll is certainly aware. While trying to limit the do-or-die approach of a Raiders team desperate for a...
Packers.com
Packers players Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon to sign autographs Monday for donations to Salvation Army
Green Bay Packers players Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will be supporting the Salvation Army on Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m., by signing autographs for fans in exchange for monetary donations in the Lambeau Field Atrium. To help the Salvation Army reach its donation goals for 2022, fans are...
Green Bay Nation: Packers gearing up for Philadelphia
(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss on Thursday Night Football at home to the Titans. Green Bay Nation’s Lauren Helmbrecht, Ryan Wood, and Marques Eversoll broke down Green Bay’s 27-17 loss. Next up on the Packers’ schedule is a tough one. A Sunday Night showdown against the best […]
Packers.com
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Christian Watson
Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. This week's guest is Christian Watson.
Packers.com
Mike's Mid-Week Chat: Who will be the biggest challenge Sunday in Philly?
Hey everybody, happy day before Thanksgiving. Hope all is well. Thanks for logging on. Go ahead and start sending in your questions and I'll get started shortly. What do the viewership numbers say regarding Amazon games? Do you think the straming age is here to stay? I long for the days of yore when you had Sunday ticket, and only 2 legendary uniforms.
Packers.com
What You Might've Missed: Titans too quick inside
GREEN BAY – The Titans came into last Thursday's game allowing just 59 rushing yards per game since Week 1. The Packers' total? 56. Tennessee played to its profile in shutting down the run, and what was evident on the game film was the Titans' quickness at the point of attack.
Packers.com
Inbox: They gave the Eagles too many chances and paid for it
Football is football. Friday, 2 p.m. EST: USA vs. England. If No. 56 Saudi Arabia can beat No. 3 Argentina, No. 16 USA vs. No. 5 England is a go! Then, we cap it with a Packers win over the Eagles!. Somewhere Vic is closing his curtains. Joe from Ormond...
Packers.com
Packers, Tork donate $26,500 in hygiene products for 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' campaign
This week, the Green Bay Packers and Tork®, the global leader in professional hygiene from Essity, wrapped up their "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign by donating $26,500 worth of hygiene products to several local nonprofits in need. With "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch," which ran through the first...
Eldridge prepares for presumed last home game
Kosi Eldridge will take part in senior night on Saturday and assume it's his last home game as a Texas Tech football player until someone tells him otherwise. There's a chance for an otherwise. Whether the Red Raiders linebacker can have a year of eligibility restored for his aborted 2018...
Comments / 0