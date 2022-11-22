ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Tennessee basketball in the Battle 4 Atlantis 2022 on TV, live stream

The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team is scheduled to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Friday, Nov. 25.

The games are scheduled to take place in the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in The Bahamas.

Tennessee, ranked No. 21 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll , is 2-1 overall after beating Florida Gulf Coast 81-50 last Wednesday.

The other teams participating in the Battle 4 Atlantis this year are Butler, BYU, Dayton, Kansas, NC State, USC and Wisconsin.

Here's how you can watch the Vols in the tournament.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Wednesday's start time and opponent: 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Butler

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 commentators are scheduled to be Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Carolyn Peck (analyst).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: UTSports.com

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thursday's start time and opponent: Either 1:30 or 6:30 p.m. ET. The opponent will be either BYU or USC.

TV: ESPN2 or ESPN3

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Friday, Nov. 25

The opponent, tipoff time and TV channel for Friday's game have yet to be determined.

