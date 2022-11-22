Read full article on original website
Orange Striped Cat Found By TSA Agents In Checked Bag At Airport
When the bag went through the X-ray, the alarm sounded. According to 1010 Wins, “Transportation Security Administration then alerted the airline who contacted the traveler.”. It’s possible the cat climbed inside the bag and accidentally got zipped inside.
Invasive Giant African Snail Discovered In Luggage At Atlanta Airport
Bringing home souvenirs after an exciting vacation away is one of the best ways to hold on to some of the memories made along your journey. While some souvenirs, such as postcards and T-shirts, have managed to stand the test of time, others are a bit more controversial. One traveler at an Atlanta airport learned this the hard way after an unexpected passenger was found inside her luggage.
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
TSA officer "shocked" to find cat inside checked bag at JFK airport
Small pets can be perfectly good air travel companions, provided their owners follow the rules. For example, most airlines require animals to remain in carriers throughout the duration of their flights — and none allow them to fly as carry-on cargo. So, when a Transportation Security Administration officer recently spotted a cat inside one traveler's luggage as it passed through the security scanner at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the agent was "shocked," the TSA said on Tuesday.Lisa Farbstein, a public affairs officer for TSA, recounted the agent's unusual find in an anecdote posted to Twitter. It accompanied a photo...
US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller
US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
Stupid Tip of the Day: Remove All Items From Your Pockets BEFORE Arriving At the Airport Security Checkpoint
People are once again traveling in droves — seemingly with a vengeance — since the current 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic was officially declared by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, March 11, 2020; but many of them apparently either forgot how to travel as efficiently as possible or did not even know how to do so in the first place…
TSA Issues New Alert on What You Can't Carry Through Security
Slide 1 of 5: Airport security: It's a term that can be anxiety-inducing for even the most seasoned travelers. Scheduling your airport arrival is crucial to ensure you have enough time to get through the line, but you also have to consider what you can and can't bring with you. As it turns out, you'll want to take extra precautions when it comes to your personal item and carry-on during the already stressful holiday travel season, according to a new alert from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Read on to find out what the agency just said you can't carry through security.READ THIS NEXT: TSA Will Finally Let Travelers Do This.Read the original article on Best Life.
A cat snuck into a Delta passenger's suitcase and was found by TSA in an X-ray image
A stowaway cat had snuck into a man's suitcase at JFK Airport, TSA said. The cat, who did not belong to the passenger, was unharmed. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was shocked to find something unusual — and alive — in a man's suitcase at JFK Airport.
Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport
A woman threw a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City after being denied check-in by an Emirates employee. The traveler was not only late but tried to use an expired passport.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
TSA X-ray reveals live cat was trapped in checked luggage at JFK airport
TSA officials have revealed how a cat was discovered in – and safely removed from – a checked luggage bag at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.On Tuesday, officials said that the checked bag was being examined by the TSA as it was going from JFK to Atlanta, Georgia. The bag was headed to Atlanta for a connecting flight to Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida.After the luggage underwent a X-ray machine at the airport’s security station, it was flagged and taken aside, which is when an orange tabby was found inside it. The pet was then rescued. ...
Limits on liquids in cabin luggage could be axed at airports in 2024
Restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage could reportedly be removed within two years due to the rollout of new 3D scanners.Since November 2006, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have been restricted to clear plastic bags holding no more than 100ml, which must be shown to security staff.But The Times reports ministers have been reviewing a trial at Heathrow Airport, which began in 2017, of 3D scanners already in use at US airports that allow staff to zoom in on a bag’s contents and rotate the images for inspection.We are slowly rolling them outJohn Holland-KayeThe BBC added...
Cat found in suitcase at New York airport, TSA says
NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause. As the bag went through the X-ray...
6 Best hand-carry luggage for every type of trip and traveller
6 Best hand-carry luggage for every type of trip and traveller. Whether it’s a short weekend out of town or a trip abroad, the right hand carry luggage will put you at ease instantaneously. If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet, then you may have heard...
Flight Attendant Shares Security Checklist for 'Sketchy' Hotel Rooms
In her now-viral video, Haley Michelle Williams encouraged travelers to place TV remotes on their room door handles and conduct "mirror tests."
You Can Get TSA Pre-Check at Staples—Here’s How
Staples, “that was easy,” slogan just took on a new meaning for travelers. Not only does Staples offer same-day passport photo services, they also offer TSA Pre-Check enrollment. With the holidays rapidly approaching—along with long airport security lines—enrolling in TSA Pre-Check can save travelers time and headaches this...
5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after unruly passenger discovered with a box cutter
A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Tampa changed course Friday night after an unruly passenger was discovered with a box cutter, according to officials. After the suspect was taken into custody and searched, a second box cutter was found in their carry-on, according to the agency. Blades are prohibited in the cabin but allowed in checked bags.
Airports ‘set to scrap hand luggage liquid rules by 2024’
Airports across the UK could scrap security restrictions on liquids in hand luggage within the next two years, it has been reported. Due to new technology, travellers will be able to pass through airport security with large bottles of liquids and without removing laptops from their hand luggage.The UK’s major airports have until mid-2024 to roll out advanced CT security scanners - similar to ones used in hospitals – which will provide a high-resolution 3D scan of bags with the aim to reduce queues and wait times in airports. According to The Times, ministers have been carrying out a review...
