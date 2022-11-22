Greyhound relocates its Knoxville bus stop again

Greyhound has relocated its Knoxville bus stop to the third site in two months, this time to 100 Kirkwood St., at the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

On Tuesday afternoon, Greyhound passengers were waiting at the bus stop, which has a Knoxville Area Transit shelter along the sidewalk but no available restrooms.

Greyhound, which closed its longtime Knoxville station in the Old City this past spring, has been criticized locally and in other cities for selecting stops at private businesses or locations that some passengers deem unsafe or uncomfortable. Knoxville city leaders had warned Greyhound its previous stop at Top Market & Deli, 1607 N. Sixth Ave., wasn't viable and violated city code . This Monday was the deadline for the private, for-profit bus service to move to a new stop.

The busing company previously used a Cherry Street gas station over the summer and fall months, but the gas station was closed overnight when some Greyhound buses stopped there, which left passengers waiting outside with no access to restrooms.

City leaders have said having Greyhound use KAT's downtown transit center isn't an option most hours of the day because KAT buses fill the schedule.

Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker told Knox News on Monday the company was working to find a solution for its customers in Knoxville. By Tuesday afternoon, the Greyhound website listed 100 Kirkwood St. as the Knoxville bus stop.

