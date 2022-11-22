ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Greyhound relocates its Knoxville bus stop again

By Angela Dennis, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Greyhound has relocated its Knoxville bus stop to the third site in two months, this time to 100 Kirkwood St., at the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

On Tuesday afternoon, Greyhound passengers were waiting at the bus stop, which has a Knoxville Area Transit shelter along the sidewalk but no available restrooms.

Greyhound, which closed its longtime Knoxville station in the Old City this past spring, has been criticized locally and in other cities for selecting stops at private businesses or locations that some passengers deem unsafe or uncomfortable. Knoxville city leaders had warned Greyhound its previous stop at Top Market & Deli, 1607 N. Sixth Ave., wasn't viable and violated city code . This Monday was the deadline for the private, for-profit bus service to move to a new stop.

The busing company previously used a Cherry Street gas station over the summer and fall months, but the gas station was closed overnight when some Greyhound buses stopped there, which left passengers waiting outside with no access to restrooms.

City leaders have said having Greyhound use KAT's downtown transit center isn't an option most hours of the day because KAT buses fill the schedule.

Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker told Knox News on Monday the company was working to find a solution for its customers in Knoxville. By Tuesday afternoon, the Greyhound website listed 100 Kirkwood St. as the Knoxville bus stop.

Angela Dennis is the Knox News social justice, race and equity reporter. You can reach her by email at angela.dennis@knoxnews.com or by phone at 865-407-9712. Follow her on Twitter @AngeladWrites; Instagram @angeladenniswrites; and Facebook at Angela Dennis Journalist.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Greyhound relocates its Knoxville bus stop again

Comments / 12

bumpfire
2d ago

just what is the daily circulation of this paper anyway? knox news is more like knox woke news. what was once a great newspaper is slowly circling the bowl.

Reply
4
Gman67
2d ago

Seriously Greyhound? That’s your solution? What is at that location anyway? Are there 24 hour bathroom facilities, charging outlets available, shelter, a service desk, etc? Almost guarantee they’ll be moving it again before the year is out. Can you say clueless?

Reply
4
Denise Krupp
2d ago

I have rode greyhound in past years and all their bus stop are located in the crappiest parts of a city what gives.

Reply(2)
3
 

