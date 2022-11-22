Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Bones and All director thinks his gory cannibal movie should be filed under 'romance'
Bones and All stars Taylor Russell as a teenager named Maren whose budding relationship with Timothée Chalamet's Lee is complicated by the fact that both hunger for human flesh. So if video stores were still a thing, and the film's director Luca Guadagnino managed one, would he file his just-released film under 'horror' or 'romance'?
Luca Guadagnino Took Advice from a Pathologist for Grisly ‘Bones and All’ Cannibal Scenes
Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell gorge on each other in more ways than one in Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All.” The cannibal romance follows the pair on a dreamy, grisly road trip across the 1980s Midwest, and while Guadagnino veers from turning the movie into outright horror, there are plenty of graphic scenes featuring blood, guts, and viscera crafted from maraschino cherries, Fruit Roll-Ups, and chocolate. A recent GQ interview with the film’s head of makeup, Fernanda Perez, reveals that Guadagnino sought realism beyond the stuff of movie-magic practical effects. Specifically, the filmmakers consulted with a pathologist ahead of production to...
‘Bones and All’ Writer David Kajganich Unpacks Cannibal Romance: Cuts, Changes, and That Ending
[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Bones and All.”] When David Kajganich was first presented with Camille DeAngelis’ novel “Bones and All,” the screenwriter didn’t initially realize the cannibal romance was intended for YA readers. Instead, the “Blood Creek” and “A Bigger Splash” writer was taken with the book’s fairytale quality, the wonderful romance at its heart, and its ability to interrogate “other”-ness in an entirely new way. It was also, of course, fairly juicy — literally and figuratively — and ripe for the screenwriter to apply his own ideas. It helped that Kajganich’s frequent collaborator, director Luca Guadagnino, came...
EW.com
Bones and All star Taylor Russell had a sweet time playing a cannibal
In director Luca Guadagnino's just-released Bones and All, Taylor Russell (Waves, Escape Room) plays a 1980s teenager who sets off in search of her mother after her dad abandons her — because of cannibalistic tendencies. "I play this character called Maren, this girl at the brink of adulthood, who...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67
TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
‘Yellowstone’ Needs to Cast Matthew McConaughey as ‘6666’ Lead: Making the Case
The Alamo. Crude Oil. Longhorns. BBQ. Rudely hot summers. They all scream Texas, but are they Matthew McConaughey? No, which is exactly why the world’s most famous Texan needs to headline Yellowstone‘s modern-day spinoff, 6666. Here at Outsider, we’re still reeling from the fact that Indiana Jones/Han Solo/Rick...
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
Where Is Melinda Dillon Now? Why Isn't She in the 'A Christmas Story' Sequel?
When A Christmas Story first premiered in 1983, it instantly became one of the best holiday movies for families. It tells the magical story of a youngster named Ralphie Parker who spends Christmas trying to avoid getting attacked by the school bully. He also has a major goal in mind — to snag the best possible Christmas gift ever. He's got his eye on the Red Ryder air rifle.
14 Disturbing Stories About Scary Movies That The Studios Probably Never Wanted Anyone To Know
Welp, guess I'm not sleeping tonight.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
Collider
10 of Stephen King's Most Unique Stories Turned That Have Been Adapted for Film
Stephen King is a prolific writer who has transformed the horror genre and often subverted readers’ expectations to create wholly unique stories—aptly earning him the title of the "King of Horror." His work ventures through horror, thrillers, fantasy, crime, and science-fiction-related plots, where, as of 1974, he has written 65 novels and counting through his punctilious daily writing schedule. Because of his cult-like status in the literary world, many of his works have been picked to be adapted to film, often gaining notoriety and success in the horror and psychological thriller genres.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
TODAY.com
'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today
This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0