Meadville, PA

d9and10sports.com

Farrell, Westinghouse set to Meet in Class 2A Quarterfinal Showdown

FARRELL, Pa. – Farrell is used to playing football this time of year, and 2022 is no different, as the Steelers will travel to Pittsburgh’s Cupples Stadium at 1 p.m. for a date with Westinghouse in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. These two teams met a year ago...
FARRELL, PA
yourerie

After a Month Off, Ramblers Ready for PIAA Quarterfinals

The last time Cathedral Prep played a football game was back on October 28 when they defeated Canisius 40-7. During their four weeks off, the Ramblers have done their best to stay sharp and be ready for Pine-Richland on Friday night.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

Football: Three PCL Teams Advance to PIAA Quarterfinals

PHILADELPHIA – Behind three key victories this past weekend, Philadelphia Catholic League football continues to thrive. Heading into the quarterfinal round of the PIAA state tournament, PCL powerhouses St. Joseph’s Prep, Bonner-Prendergast, and Neumann-Goretti are all within three victories of bringing home a state trophy. For the Prep,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
findlay.edu

Findlay Wins Nail Biter Against Edinboro

Edinboro, Pa.- The University of Findlay women's basketball team concluded their road slate as they took on the Edinboro University Fighting Scots tonight, Nov. 22, 2022. The Oilers outlasted the Scots through double overtime to win by a score of 86-84. This brings Findlay to a 3-2 record on the year. Edinboro falls to 3-2 on the season.
FINDLAY, OH
Newswatch 16

Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Schools Preparing To Change Student Info System

The Butler Area School District is planning to transition to a new student information system for the 2023-24 school year. The school board heard from administrators earlier this week about the proposed switch from Tyler to Infinite Campus. Since the Tyler system will soon no longer be supported, Butler administrators...
BUTLER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.

If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lehighvalleystyle.com

Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years

The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
ALLENTOWN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Radio Network sold again

Radio industry veteran Frank Iorio, who came out of retirement in August to buy the Butler Radio Network, is now selling the network to St. Barnabas Broadcasting. J.D. Turco, senior vice president and chief financial officer at St. Barnabas, said Wednesday, Nov. 23, the two parties have a sales agreement for $2.55 million.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Store Sells $3 Million Winning Scratch-Off

A lucky Pennsylvania resident won $3 million from a scratch-off ticket in Delaware County, state officials announced. A player purchased a $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off ticket from Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood for $30 on Friday, Nov. 18 and won the jackpot, lottery officials said.
NORWOOD, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Farrell High School in Mercer County won the Fan Favorite award. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from 11 area high schools...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties

Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night

Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
MEADVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
CLARION, PA

