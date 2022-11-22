Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Farrell, Westinghouse set to Meet in Class 2A Quarterfinal Showdown
FARRELL, Pa. – Farrell is used to playing football this time of year, and 2022 is no different, as the Steelers will travel to Pittsburgh’s Cupples Stadium at 1 p.m. for a date with Westinghouse in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. These two teams met a year ago...
d9and10sports.com
Grove City set to Face Familiar Foe in PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals
GROVE CITY, Pa. – It’s a rematch of last season’s PIAA 3A quarterfinal as D10 champ Grove City hosts District 6 title winner Central-Martinsburg on Friday at Forker Field (7 p.m.). Grove City is coming off a 42-23 win over Slippery Rock, the second time in as...
yourerie
After a Month Off, Ramblers Ready for PIAA Quarterfinals
The last time Cathedral Prep played a football game was back on October 28 when they defeated Canisius 40-7. During their four weeks off, the Ramblers have done their best to stay sharp and be ready for Pine-Richland on Friday night.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
Football: Three PCL Teams Advance to PIAA Quarterfinals
PHILADELPHIA – Behind three key victories this past weekend, Philadelphia Catholic League football continues to thrive. Heading into the quarterfinal round of the PIAA state tournament, PCL powerhouses St. Joseph’s Prep, Bonner-Prendergast, and Neumann-Goretti are all within three victories of bringing home a state trophy. For the Prep,...
LIVE: Track updates from the Easton-Phillipsburg, Catty-Northampton football games
It’s time to renew Thanksgiving gridiron traditions. The Easton and Phillipsburg football teams meet for the 115th time Thursday morning at Lafayette College’s Fisher Stadium. Elsewhere in the Lehigh Valley, Northampton hosts Catasauqua in the 99th clash between the two programs. Follow action from the two rivalry fixtures...
d9and10sports.com
Nov. 23, 2022 Small College Hoops: Wright Picks up 300th Win as Gannon Coach
• Samantha Pirosko scored 25 points and pulled down six rebounds as Gannon’s Cleve Wright picked up his 300th as Gannon’s head coach. This is Wright’s second stint overall at Gannon and his 15th season overall. See more. Slippery Rock 60, Malone 58. • Deleah Gibson had...
findlay.edu
Findlay Wins Nail Biter Against Edinboro
Edinboro, Pa.- The University of Findlay women's basketball team concluded their road slate as they took on the Edinboro University Fighting Scots tonight, Nov. 22, 2022. The Oilers outlasted the Scots through double overtime to win by a score of 86-84. This brings Findlay to a 3-2 record on the year. Edinboro falls to 3-2 on the season.
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
butlerradio.com
Butler Schools Preparing To Change Student Info System
The Butler Area School District is planning to transition to a new student information system for the 2023-24 school year. The school board heard from administrators earlier this week about the proposed switch from Tyler to Infinite Campus. Since the Tyler system will soon no longer be supported, Butler administrators...
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.
If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years
The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Radio Network sold again
Radio industry veteran Frank Iorio, who came out of retirement in August to buy the Butler Radio Network, is now selling the network to St. Barnabas Broadcasting. J.D. Turco, senior vice president and chief financial officer at St. Barnabas, said Wednesday, Nov. 23, the two parties have a sales agreement for $2.55 million.
Girl knocked out in fight that shuts down Easton Area High School bonfire, police say
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
Delco Store Sells $3 Million Winning Scratch-Off
A lucky Pennsylvania resident won $3 million from a scratch-off ticket in Delaware County, state officials announced. A player purchased a $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off ticket from Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood for $30 on Friday, Nov. 18 and won the jackpot, lottery officials said.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest
The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Farrell High School in Mercer County won the Fan Favorite award. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from 11 area high schools...
Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties
Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Turkey fire that spread to roof subdued by Northampton County, Palmerton crews, authorities say
Fire crews were able to save a home — but not the turkey — of a family whose Thanksgiving plans went up in flames shortly before noon Thursday in Palmerton, according to authorities. A home on the 600 block of Lehigh Street in Palmerton sustained serious damage on...
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night
Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
