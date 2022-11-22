Read full article on original website
Tina Stevens
3d ago
No adults ever had a problem with drag shows until they brought children into it. Should've stayed in your lane and kept strictly adult. LGBTQ this is self inflicted.
Reply(7)
35
The Cat
3d ago
Thank you TN legislature, for being one of the few in the country who actually cares about its people
Reply(2)
24
James Smith
3d ago
Instead of doing stupid crap like this why don't you figure out why Tennessee has one of the worst public school systems in the nation.
Reply(19)
10
Related
Tennessee senators attempt to block marriage equality bill
Tennessee's Republican Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn tried Wednesday to block a bill that would make same-sex marriage and interracial marriage federal law.
Tennessee GOP senator files bill to make COVID restrictions ban permanent law
Tennessee passed several temporary laws and ordinances banning COVID restrictions during the peak of the pandemic. Now, some of those measures might become permanent.
Tennessee's no-exceptions abortion law defies medical ethics | Opinion
Tennessee's abortion law is the strictest in America and provides for absolutely no exceptions. By excluding any exception to save the life of the mother, the new law clearly violates the four basic and sacred medical ethical principles: beneficence – doing good; non-maleficence – refraining from doing harm; autonomy – the right of the patient to determine their medical treatment; and justice – the equal distribution of the benefits of medical care.
Tennessee senator files new bill restricting children’s transgender care ‘in case someone tries to alter’ original proposed legislation
Informally titled the ‘Youth Health Protection Act,’ SB0005 comes on the heels of SB0001. Both affect children’s transgender care. “It is there in case someone tries to alter the Senate Bill 0001 in any way to weaken what it needs to do on behalf of the minor children in the state of Tennessee,” said Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma).
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Why Louisiana voted not to abolish slavery. It's complicated
Louisiana's current constitution allows slavery and indentured servitude as punishment for a crime.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Click2Houston.com
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Voters in Texas added to the diversity of their state Legislature on Tuesday, tripling the number of openly gay Black lawmakers holding office and electing the first two Muslim lawmakers to serve in the Capitol.
Transgender Colorado lawmaker calls out Lauren Boebert for “demonizing LGBT people” after shooting
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Colorado's first transgender lawmaker demanded controversial GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert stop smearing the LGBTQ+ community after the fatal shooting at Club Q that left five dead and 25 wounded.
Judge rules taking guns from respondents of protective orders unconstitutional
District Judge David Counts, who serves in the western district of Texas, ruled it was unconstitutional to take gun rights away from people under a protective order.
Iconic Kentucky Governor Dies
Photo byOffice of the Governor of Kentucky via public domain. Former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., the father of CNN anchor Pamela Brown, has reportedly died, according to CNN.
Mother Jones
An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
The legal history of bans on firearms and Bowie knives before 1900
Bowie knives are back in constitutional law news these days, after a very long absence. The U.S. Supreme Court's Bruen decision instructs lower courts to look to U.S. legal history to see what sorts of restrictions on Second Amendment rights are consistent with the mainstream American legal tradition. According to the Court, the legal history of the Founding Era is the most important, the late nineteenth century much less so, and the twentieth century too late to create a tradition that contradicts the text of the Second Amendment.
Texas governor claims state isn't sending migrants to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a weekend of uncertainty, Texas officials on Monday said a bus of migrants was not headed toward Philadelphia.Last week, Philly officials said a community organization in Texas informed them a bus of migrants could be arriving from the border city of Del Rio, Texas. The city said it had not received any notice from Texas officials."We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago," a spokesperson for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in an email Monday.Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red...
Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A Christian web designer who contends her religious beliefs prevent her from making wedding websites for gay couples said Monday that her legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court next month is about protecting everyone’s right to free speech. Lorie Smith spoke about her case, which is the latest clash over religion and LGBTQ rights to reach the nation’s highest court, while sitting in the office she uses for her design company in the Denver suburb of Littleton. The room was adorned with two crosses and a wooden plaque inscribed with a line from Ephesians: “I am God’s masterpiece.” Smith claims Colorado’s anti-discrimination law violates her right to free speech over same-sex marriages, which she maintains are antithetical to her Christian values. Though Smith hasn’t yet expanded to her services to include wedding websites with her company, 303 Creative, she said she’s dreamed about doing so since she was a child. “Colorado is censoring and compelling my speech,” said Smith, who identifies as evangelical non-denominational. “Forcing me to communicate, celebrate and create for messages that go against my deeply held beliefs.”
Tennessee GOP files bill to ban drag performances in public spaces
Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, a Republican, has introduced legislation to prohibit drag entertainers from performing on public property or at private functions where their performance may be viewed by a minor. Johnson’s bill would amend a state law preventing adult-oriented businesses like strip clubs from operating within 1,000...
Utah’s senators divided on bill that would protect same-sex, interracial marriages
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced this afternoon he will be voting for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the U.S.
Texas Transgender Youth Law Would Criminalize Parents, But They're Fighting Back
A new bill in Texas would criminalize parents with a felony if they support their transgender kids in accessing scientifically backed gender-affirming care. If the bill is passed and enacted, it would be the first law in the U.S. not blocked by the courts to make helping your kid get gender-affirming care a felony. Trans people, parents, and allies in the state are doing everything they can to prevent that from happening.
Comments / 149