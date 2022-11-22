ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
Timberly Sabrina “Timmi” Gibson, Lenoir City

Mrs. Timberly Sabrina “Timmi” Gibson, age 32, a resident of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born June 5, 1990, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, but grew up in Monterey, Tennessee. She was a member of the Hope in Christ Fellowship in Monterey and was a wonderful cook, something she extremely enjoyed, especially for her family and friends. Most of all Timmi was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard & Lola Norris; and Oral & Gladys Looper.
Promise Land receiving grant from Tennessee Historical Commission

The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling nearly $900,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state. The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. In Dickson...
City criticizes Greyhound's choice for new East Knoxville stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound's new makeshift bus stop in East Knoxville is drawing rebuke from the city of Knoxville. This week, the bus carrier began using a stop identified as 100-110 Kirkwood St. That location is near the intersection of Kirkwood and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near the Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, a barber shop, and several vacant buildings.
Patricia Ann Honeycutt, Indiana (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Patricia Ann Honeycutt, age 75 of Indiana, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born on April 23, 1947, in Harriman, TN. She was an avid supporter of wildlife preservation, a voracious reader, and a staunch supporter of education. Her death was preceded by her parents: George Edwin Fulks and Zola May Johnson Fulks, in addition to her sister, Mona Kaye Fulks Underwood. She is survived by two sons, William Scott Ervin and Anthony Paul Ervin, along with one daughter, Kristy Jeanette Honeycutt, 7 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Her compassion for all will be missed dearly by those who loved her and sadly missed by those who never had the chance to receive it.
James Edward “Bubba” Wilson, Knoxville (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. James Edward “Bubba” Wilson, age 49, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, in Knoxville. He was born October 14, 1973, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School. Bubba was a Senior Health Physicist in Hazardous Waste Management and did contract work. Bubba always said that he could care less about the money, and his actions supported it, as he was always giving it away. Family is what was most important to him. He loved them more than anything in the world. His kids were his life! There was no limit as to what he would and wouldn’t do for them. He was his mother’s “Favorite Child”, and he treated and loved her like a precious angel. He fought with his sister, but they were thick as thieves, had a very close bond, and were each other’s staunchest protectors. Bubba loved any and all animals, and you never knew what kind of new pet, domestic, wild, or exotic, that he would bring home. He was always there and willing to help lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved fishing, hunting, kayaking, swimming, spending time with his dogs, and searching for arrowheads and historical artifacts with his friend, Eric Golliher. He was always on “Bubba Time”, and never made it on time anywhere. However, you were guaranteed to get a good laugh and have a good time when you were around him. He had the biggest, most kind, and loving heart. To know Bubba was to love Bubba. There will be no other like our Bubba.
Hamilton County political leaders discuss drag show bill

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An upcoming bill in the Tennessee legislature is being viewed in a new light following the weekend’s deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The state legislation would make drag shows inaccessible for Tennesseans younger than 18. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson says the...
