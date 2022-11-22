Read full article on original website
Tennessee joins coalition urging lenders to suspend Pink Energy loan payments
Tennessee's Attorney General is joining other seven other states in asking for five different solar power lending companies to stop asking for payments from customers who are still waiting for work to be done.
'We all deserve our place in history' | East TN community wants Oak Ridge 85 taught in classrooms statewide
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In February 2021, Oak Ridge City Schools added a new topic to its middle and high school history curriculum: the Oak Ridge 85, the first Black students to integrate public schools in the southeast in 1955. Their trailblazing efforts were unknown for more than six...
Roane State Community College responds to staff-wide email condemning LGBTQ+ club
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Roane State Community College sent a staff-wide email condemning the school’s LGBTQ+ club Tuesday, WVLT has learned from a college representative. Roane State’s president, Dr. Chris Whaley, released a statement shortly after the email went out. The original email was sent...
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
Timberly Sabrina “Timmi” Gibson, Lenoir City
Mrs. Timberly Sabrina “Timmi” Gibson, age 32, a resident of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born June 5, 1990, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, but grew up in Monterey, Tennessee. She was a member of the Hope in Christ Fellowship in Monterey and was a wonderful cook, something she extremely enjoyed, especially for her family and friends. Most of all Timmi was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard & Lola Norris; and Oral & Gladys Looper.
‘Negligence is indefensible’: TN Democrats ask Gov. Bill Lee to take immediate action to reform DCS
In a letter addressed to Governor Bill Lee, 11 Democratic state legislators say it is "simply cruel" for the state to not take immediate action to reform the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of a toddler who was placed in a rehab facility with her parents by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is the tipping point for state lawmakers from Shelby County. They’re asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to dip into the state’s billion-dollar budget...
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
Blount Co. Mayor asks three board members of Blount Memorial Hospital to immediately resign in letter
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Mayor of Blount County, Ed Mitchell, sent a letter to the Blount Memorial Hospital on Monday. In it, he said that he has "grave concerns" about how the hospital is operated. He also said he believes the current direction of its operations would need to change to protect the community.
Promise Land receiving grant from Tennessee Historical Commission
The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling nearly $900,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state. The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. In Dickson...
City criticizes Greyhound's choice for new East Knoxville stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound's new makeshift bus stop in East Knoxville is drawing rebuke from the city of Knoxville. This week, the bus carrier began using a stop identified as 100-110 Kirkwood St. That location is near the intersection of Kirkwood and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near the Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, a barber shop, and several vacant buildings.
Patricia Ann Honeycutt, Indiana (formerly of Rockwood)
Mrs. Patricia Ann Honeycutt, age 75 of Indiana, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born on April 23, 1947, in Harriman, TN. She was an avid supporter of wildlife preservation, a voracious reader, and a staunch supporter of education. Her death was preceded by her parents: George Edwin Fulks and Zola May Johnson Fulks, in addition to her sister, Mona Kaye Fulks Underwood. She is survived by two sons, William Scott Ervin and Anthony Paul Ervin, along with one daughter, Kristy Jeanette Honeycutt, 7 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Her compassion for all will be missed dearly by those who loved her and sadly missed by those who never had the chance to receive it.
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
James Edward “Bubba” Wilson, Knoxville (formerly of Rockwood)
Mr. James Edward “Bubba” Wilson, age 49, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, in Knoxville. He was born October 14, 1973, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School. Bubba was a Senior Health Physicist in Hazardous Waste Management and did contract work. Bubba always said that he could care less about the money, and his actions supported it, as he was always giving it away. Family is what was most important to him. He loved them more than anything in the world. His kids were his life! There was no limit as to what he would and wouldn’t do for them. He was his mother’s “Favorite Child”, and he treated and loved her like a precious angel. He fought with his sister, but they were thick as thieves, had a very close bond, and were each other’s staunchest protectors. Bubba loved any and all animals, and you never knew what kind of new pet, domestic, wild, or exotic, that he would bring home. He was always there and willing to help lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved fishing, hunting, kayaking, swimming, spending time with his dogs, and searching for arrowheads and historical artifacts with his friend, Eric Golliher. He was always on “Bubba Time”, and never made it on time anywhere. However, you were guaranteed to get a good laugh and have a good time when you were around him. He had the biggest, most kind, and loving heart. To know Bubba was to love Bubba. There will be no other like our Bubba.
Efforts to make Tennessee the Hollywood of the South
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
Knox County issues 150 violations for littering a year since hiring environmental officer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around a year ago, Knox County hired an environmental officer. They were tasked with investigating large illegal dumping sites and tracking that litter back to its owners. Since they started, they said 150 violations have been issued. They also said eight businesses were taken to court...
Hamilton County political leaders discuss drag show bill
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An upcoming bill in the Tennessee legislature is being viewed in a new light following the weekend’s deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The state legislation would make drag shows inaccessible for Tennesseans younger than 18. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson says the...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
McMinn County attorney suspension increased after review board found multiple offenses
McMinn County attorney Joseph H. Crabtree's suspension from the practice of law was increased to three years, according to the Tennessee Supreme Court.
