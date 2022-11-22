Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Aurora city council recognizes Sewa Diwali food donationStealthy2009Aurora, IL
Thanksgiving in 5 on 11/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Related
French bulldog puppy, valued at over $3K, stolen from Arlington Heights pet store
olice are investigating the theft of a French bulldog puppy from Arlington Heights two weeks ago. It happened the evening of Nov. 10th at Little Paw Rescue on Palatine Road, officials said. The puppy is valued at over $3,000.
Naperville couple's dreams of adopting child hit crushing, and expensive, dead end
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Naperville couple says they have been blessed with a full life – and they wanted to share their blessings with children, through adoption.But their road to parenthood ended up coming to a dead end – and not before costing them thousands of dollars and a piece of each of their hearts.CBS 2's Marie Saavedra shared the Stronses' cautionary tale Wednesday night.Phil and Anca Plaviciousu Strons live in a Naperville neighborhood known for its schools, parks, and places for families. You'll find their house at the end of a cul-de-sac – framed by trees, and sporting...
fox32chicago.com
'Total shock': Witnesses describe moments car plowed through suburban grocery store
CREST HILL, Ill. - A car plowed right into a suburban grocery store Tuesday afternoon, closing it for the rest of the evening. Crest Hill police responded to Food 4 Less, located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., for a call of a vehicle crashing into the building. The crash was...
Uber Eats glitch leaves Berwyn shop owner scrambling to fill $8,000 order
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) – An expensive glitch had one suburban shop owner confused and concerned. The flower shop owner said strange transaction appeared on her Uber Eats app, racking up thousands of dollars in roses, teddy bears and other merchandise.Lauren Victory had the story you'll only see on CBS 2.It's not uncommon to order multiple arrangements at the flower shop on Ogden Avenue. What wasn't normal: that someone ordered eight pink boxes with two dozen roses in each.All week, Lucy Rodriguez Yzquierdo creates presents of all sorts at Y.A.Z. Flowers and Balloons."We offer a lot of things," Rodriguez Yzquierdo said....
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort
CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Speeding driver in stolen Dodge Charger kills 2, injures 16 in multi-car Chicago crash
CHICAGO (WGN) — Two people are dead and 16 people were injured after a driver in a stolen car was driving the wrong way and caused a multi-car crash Wednesday evening on Chicago’s South Side, according to police. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near East 87th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue. In […]
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect throws brick through suburban church window
La GRANGE PARK, Ill. - La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week. According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.
fox32chicago.com
Teen found guilty of breaking into Westmont BMW dealership, trying to drive into cop
WESTMONT, Ill. - A juvenile charged with burglary and assaulting a police officer at a suburban BMW dealership last December was found guilty on all counts Wednesday. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco found the juvenile guilty after a two-day bench trial on the following charges: two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault on a police officer.
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
CBS News
Hackers hijack Plainfield business owner's Facebook account, and she's locked out
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A Plainfield woman relying on Facebook to run her business says her account has been hijacked by hackers. She can't get the account back, and now her customers are being asked to hand over money. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, it all...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
959theriver.com
New Traffic Patters Around Aurora Outlet Mall for Black Friday
As usual, the Chicago Premium Outlet Malls, known better ’round these parts as the Aurora Outlet Mall, will be having their big Black Friday event on Friday. With all the people expected, the Aurora Police Department wants you to be aware of a few changes to how traffic will be flowing around the mall on Farnsworth, just north of I-88.
Man, 57, accidentally shoots self in knee on North Side
CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man accidentally discharged a firearm and shot himself in the knee in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. Police said that the man was at the 1200 block of North Larrabee Street around 8:40 p.m. when he accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting himself in the left knee. He […]
Video: Car plows into suburban grocery store
CREST HILL, Ill. - A car plowed right into a suburban grocery store Tuesday afternoon. Crest Hill police responded to Food 4 Less, located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., for a call of a vehicle crashing into the building. The crash was caused by one vehicle, and the driver was...
Comments / 0