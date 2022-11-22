ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Concerning Injury Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a tough offensive performance in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, winning a defensive struggle, 13-3. Baltimore’s defense was lights out in the game as three of their players, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marcus Peters all finished the game with grades of at least 90.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Thursday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced fully Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a hip injury. The former NFL MVP was listed as questionable last week after an illness kept him out of practice Friday. He played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and scored a rushing touchdown. Through 10 games this season, Jackson has 16 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

The Ravens prepare to face the fierce Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday's practice.The star quarterback did not practice on Wednesday and was listed with a hip injury.But now, he looks on track to play Sunday in Jacksonville.This week's game sets up pretty much like last week against Carolina.The Ravens are coming in on a winning streak and facing an opponent with a losing record.The Jaguars are just 3-and-7.They have lost six of their last seven games.While they look to be a team in a tailspin, keep in mind that Jacksonville has been in pretty much every game this season.In fact,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy