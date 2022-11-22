Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pitt County DSS seeks community help for those in need through Holiday Cheer program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina continues to experience record levels of need in foster care. In the state, more than 11,000 children are waiting for a home. According to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services, that’s a jump from just five years ago. In Pitt County, DSS has around 225 children in […]
WITN
‘It really is a blessing’: Greenville church gives back to first responders
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, community leaders, and other members of the community came together Wednesday to serve first responders in downtown Greenville in order to give thanks for all they do for the community. “It humbles me to know they do appreciate what we all...
WITN
Greenville police give meals to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is doing its part to spread some holiday cheer this season. Members of the Greenville Police Department packaged meals for hundreds of families in Pitt County on Tuesday. The event took place at Greenville Toyota and according to event organizers, it is the ninth year they have teamed up to bring free meals to people ahead of Thanksgiving.
City of Greenville crowns chili champions
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are two new Chili Cook-Off champions in the City of Greenville. More than 40 pots lined the Greenville Fire/Rescue station as it hosted the annual Chili Cook-Off. Greenville Fire/Rescue, the Greenville Police Department and several restaurants brought their best chili to be judged. Dap House and GFR Station 5 were […]
roanokebeacon.com
Local hospital care at risk — again
Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
Local horse therapy farm asking community for help with move to new location
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location. Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, […]
Motorcycle run raises money for holidays at children’s home
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Motorcyclists have the opportunity to participate in the annual Kennedy Toy Run on Saturday. The event is a 30-year tradition benefiting the Children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home in Kinston. Riders can register at Temple Church on Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Temple Church in Kinston. From there, riders […]
WITN
Greenville police report missing woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
WITN
Outreach organization gives back to those in need for Thanksgiving
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One Christian center in Vanceboro is providing meals for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. The Vanceboro Christian Help Center just finished up its Thanksgiving dinner giveaway initiative. The organization said it has given out more than 90 Thanksgiving meals thus far, but has enough for...
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
WITN
Police: Man shot in Greenville hotel
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in the hospital after being shot at a hotel in Greenville. Greenville police say they were called about a man shot around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say 24-year-old Nigel Lewis was found shot inside of a room at the Red Roof Inn...
WNCT
Sisters find each other after decades of separation
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A 45-year search for a long-lost sister has ended, and now, they are spending Thanksgiving together for the first time. Lisa Strang and Amanda Brooks were both adopted shortly after they were born in England. Neither of them knew they were siblings until two years ago.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Thanksgiving Weekend
New Bern High School Bears face the Rolesville Rams in the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s a home game at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets here. Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar is hosting Pie a Local Celeb fundraiser for Religious Community Services and Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. at 901 Pollock Street. Participants include insurance and real estate agents, retail, marketing, food and beverage and New Bern’s mayor.
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
wcti12.com
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
WITN
‘You come in here, you’re family’: Soup kitchen offers hope & help ahead of holiday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving meal preparations are underway for many people across the country, and one soup kitchen here in the East made Thanksgiving dinner a little easier for many on Wednesday. Joy Soup Kitchen normally serves Thanksgiving dinner the Saturday before Thanksgiving, but this year, Head Volunteer Chairman...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WITN
Shoppers flock to stores for last-minute Thanksgiving items
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some stores here in the east are open this holiday, allowing residents to stop by for last-minute shopping to prepare for dinner. WITN caught up with Shantay Warren, who said heading to the store before today wasn’t an option. “Last minute for me, I work...
WITN
New Bern man gets several years in prison for assaulting woman
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man will spend nearly 10 years in prison for assaulting a woman. District Attorney Scott Thomas says that Augustus Palmer IV, 44, was convicted by a jury of assault of a female, interfering with emergency communication, and common law robbery. Palmer will...
Comments / 0