GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is doing its part to spread some holiday cheer this season. Members of the Greenville Police Department packaged meals for hundreds of families in Pitt County on Tuesday. The event took place at Greenville Toyota and according to event organizers, it is the ninth year they have teamed up to bring free meals to people ahead of Thanksgiving.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO