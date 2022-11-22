Toledo men's basketball disappears in final minutes of loss to East Carolina

ESTERO, Fla. — In a repeat of Monday’s loss, Toledo got down early to East Carolina, had the lead at halftime, and then couldn’t defend in the final minutes, suffering a second consecutive unexpected loss at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

East Carolina made 10 straight shots during the final nine minutes, including six 3-pointers, turning a one-point deficit into a 15-point lead and an eventual 86-75 win.

“We have too many mental lapses on defense,” UT guard RayJ Dennis said. “Once we get back to Toledo, we have to fix some things quickly.”

The Pirates shot better than 50 percent in the second half and made 7 of 13 3s. Javon Small led East Carolina with 24 points, with RJ Felton and Brandon Johnson each scoring 14.

Small and Felton were a combined 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

“We’re not together right now. We need to figure some things out,” Toledo senior JT Shumate said. “I’m not quite sure. Obviously, these last couple of games we haven’t played particularly well down the stretch. We’ve given up big runs to a couple of teams that we believe we’re better than.”

Toledo’s offense didn’t disappear — the Rockets were 11 of 19 over the final 11 minutes, but it wasn’t enough when East Carolina failed to miss.

“We got beat on a couple rip screens and [Felton] was the difference,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “He had an eight-point stretch all by himself.”

This is UT’s first two-game regular-season losing streak since February of 2021.

Tuesday was a carbon copy of Monday’s loss to Missouri-Kansas City . East Carolina began with an offensive flurry, making its first shots from the field, including three 3s, to build a 23-10 lead. But Toledo — the more talented team — responded with an 18-0 run and led by as many as six.

East Carolina (4-1) went more than five minutes without a single point and trailed 33-32 at halftime.

The beginning of the second half was another downward spiral for the Rockets, however, similar to Monday. East Carolina opened with a 3, immediately energizing its team. Toledo never led by more than three the rest of the game.

The Rockets (3-2) will play Northern Kentucky (2-3) on Wednesday in the seventh-place game. It’ll be their third straight game at 11 a.m.

“As a leader, it’s definitely one of my responsibilities to have us ready to play tomorrow and have a short memory and come out and leave this tournament with a win,” Dennis said. “But it starts with practice, and we have to get back to [the basics].”

Shumate scored a game-high 25 points on 9 of 14 shooting, and Dennis had 21 points.

Tyler Cochran missed the final four minutes with an apparent foot injury.

Toledo shot 44.3 percent from the field and made 6 of 16 3s. The Rockets were outrebounded 35-23 and 11-8 on the offensive glass.

“We just lost two straight games to two good teams, but we feel like we shouldn’t have lost,” Dennis said. “We don’t want to leave 0-3.”