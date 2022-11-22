The holidays are a time for reflection, which means one thing I must admit about myself that I’m not very proud of is that, when it comes to products that celebrities make, endorse, or even just try, I have no scruples. I once trudged through Brooklyn the morning after a flash flood to get my hands on Bella Hadid’s brain power beverage. I’ve purchased Mary J. Blige’s Pinot Grigio simply because it was on display at a nearby wine shop. When they let me loose at BravoCon last month, the only thing that stopped me from clearing out all of the Bravolebrity merch booths—and in turn, my bank account—was my inability to push through the drunk people at the Javits Center.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO