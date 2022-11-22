WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.

WASECA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO