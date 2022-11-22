Read full article on original website
UNLV downs Minnesota in SoCal Challenge final
Four UNLV players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Rebels remained unbeaten with a 71-62 defeat of Minnesota
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Yesteryear: Cannon Falls’ Montgomery will play at Drake
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. Cannon Falls High School senior Alexis Montgomery has signed a national letter of intent to play Division I basketball for Drake University. Montgomery is a senior captain for the 2007-2008 Bomber basketball team. She is a three-year starter, two-time HVL all-conference player, 2006-2007 Republican Eagle all-area player of the year, and 2006 MSHSL state tournament all-tournament player.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bomber dance hosts 2022 Preview Show
The Cannon Falls Bomber dance team started its 2022-2023 season by hosting the 2022 Bomber Dance Team Preview Show at Cannon Falls Middle/High School Saturday evening, Nov. 19. The show featured teams from six schools including Cannon Falls – Lake City, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Byron, Goodhue and Northfield – as well as...
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
tcbmag.com
Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience
The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
New Prague Times
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
fox9.com
Truck tips, spills onto I-35W in Minneapolis
A truck carrying what appears to be a load of lumber tipped over on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon. FOX 9 was able to capture the scene using traffic camera footage.
WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022
Food editor discusses his Top 10 picks on WCCO-TV segment The post WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
Southern Minnesota News
DNR holding informational meeting on Clear Lake near Gibbon
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed management changes for Clear Lake in Sibley County. The meeting will be open to the public at the Gibbon Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The DNR is investigating the use of...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
theoldmotor.com
Standard Motor Sales: Quality Used Cars Minneapolis Minnesota
The front of Standard Motor Sales at 728 East Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis, MN. Below: side view of Standard Motors from SE 8th St.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Local author talks about historic weather disasters
Three large weather disasters shook the Red Wing area and the people who lived here many years ago. Local author Steve Gardiner researched the three natural disasters for his newest book “Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota” and came across interesting stories and findings. Gardiner recently presented pieces of...
