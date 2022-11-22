ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Yesteryear: Cannon Falls’ Montgomery will play at Drake

This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. Cannon Falls High School senior Alexis Montgomery has signed a national letter of intent to play Division I basketball for Drake University. Montgomery is a senior captain for the 2007-2008 Bomber basketball team. She is a three-year starter, two-time HVL all-conference player, 2006-2007 Republican Eagle all-area player of the year, and 2006 MSHSL state tournament all-tournament player.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Bomber dance hosts 2022 Preview Show

The Cannon Falls Bomber dance team started its 2022-2023 season by hosting the 2022 Bomber Dance Team Preview Show at Cannon Falls Middle/High School Saturday evening, Nov. 19. The show featured teams from six schools including Cannon Falls – Lake City, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Byron, Goodhue and Northfield – as well as...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WASECA, MN
tcbmag.com

Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience

The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
MINNESOTA STATE
Z-Rock 107.7

Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester

Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
LA CROSSE, WI
Southern Minnesota News

DNR holding informational meeting on Clear Lake near Gibbon

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed management changes for Clear Lake in Sibley County. The meeting will be open to the public at the Gibbon Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The DNR is investigating the use of...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Local author talks about historic weather disasters

Three large weather disasters shook the Red Wing area and the people who lived here many years ago. Local author Steve Gardiner researched the three natural disasters for his newest book “Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota” and came across interesting stories and findings. Gardiner recently presented pieces of...
RED WING, MN

