ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Toledo men's basketball isn't panicking, but issues need addressed

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

ESTERO, Fla. — The Toledo men’s basketball team came to Florida’s Gulf Coast with a swagger and confidence that created an air of inevitability: The Rockets would leave with the Gulf Coast Showcase championship.

Instead, the trip has been memorable for all the wrong reasons. Toledo has to beat Northern Kentucky on Wednesday to avoid an 0-3 record.

Tuesday’s 86-75 loss to East Carolina — one day after a 12-point loss to Missouri-Kansas City — has put the discussions about an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament on ice.

“We can’t worry about that,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “We have to get our competitive spirit back, our confidence back. We can’t worry about anything other than just getting better and winning tomorrow. I couldn’t care less about that right now.”

Toledo looks like a team that forgot how good it can be offensively, its defensive aces have come up empty, and the steadiness of its veterans is AWOL.

In two games at Hertz Arena, UT has 16 total assists. The poetry in motion and artistic creativity of the first three games apparently stayed back in northwest Ohio, as the Rockets are just 53 of 127 shooting in the Sunshine State.

“I think people are getting into us a little bit,” Kowalczyk said. “We aren’t sharing the ball. We aren’t trusting our shot clock situation. Offensively, we’re playing too much 1-on-1. The ball is not moving.”

Questioning a team’s effort is a touchy subject, but opponents are making clutch plays during winning time, and UT has been outrebounded by 21 in two games. Eventually, it takes a long look in the mirror and self-correcting to shift things in the opposite direction.

“Rebounding is completely an effort thing,” senior forward JT Shumate said. “You can say they’re bigger than us, but they’re always bigger than us. It’s effort. I thought we played hard [against East Carolina]. But we need more from everybody. We had a hard time finishing today.”

UMKC led 8-0 and 13-2, and East Carolina made its first six shots to build a 23-10 lead.

In the middle eight — the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half — Toledo has been outscored 41-19. It’s a period UT dominated last season and one of emphasis for Kowalczyk.

Through five games this season, the first four minutes of the second half have been particularly problematic, as the Rockets have been outscored 43-40. Three points might not sound like many, but it was a four-minute stretch during which Toledo feasted on opponents en route to 26 wins and a Mid-American Conference championship a season ago.

“That’s been an issue,” Kowalczyk said. “Maybe we need to change the lineup.”

And maybe it’s just a two-game blip during an almost 40-game season. Kowalczyk and the Rockets have built up enough equity to not wonder if the season is going to go completely off the rails. They’ve won outright conference titles the past two seasons and already secured a marque win this year against Alabama-Birmingham. Losses and bad performances are bound to happen.

But the past 80 minutes have presented enough alarm bells to question exactly what’s going on.

“Maybe guys are tight,” Dennis said. “We’re taking bad shots, selfishness all the way around the board from everybody. It’s fixable, but those are the problems right now.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bobcats clinch MAC East title with backup QB

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Playing in just his second career game in three years redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Harris led the Ohio Bobcats to a resounding victory Tuesday night over visiting Bowling Green. Harris ran for three touchdowns, threw for a fourth and the Ohio defense forced four turnovers in a 38-14 win over the […]
BOWLING GREEN, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

University Acknowledges the land it resides on

Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Two TPS schools named top magnet schools in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is getting some recognition for its magnet schools. Two of the district's schools are the top in the state. According to Niche.com, Toledo Early College is now the number one magnet school in the state; but that's not all, Toledo Technology Academy (TTA) takes the number two spot for magnet schools in Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - - St. Joan of Arc Parish. 5856 Heatherdowns, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. 1501 Monroe St., 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 670 Phillips Ave. 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Toledo Thanksgiving tradition spanning over 50 years

Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police. Authorities said the incident began as a domestic violence call, with the now deceased suspect speeding off as officers arrived. Ohio school board reform proposal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ohio Republicans want to strip the ability of the state...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Auditor issues won’t get independent investigation yet

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is still without an auditor after his suspension earlier this month. Some city council members are still not clear on the circumstances of the suspension and an independent investigation to get to the bottom of it doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

East Toledo woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to hip Tuesday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip Tuesday evening. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6:33 p.m. at Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Upon arrival, police located a scene consisting of five shell casings and one live round.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy