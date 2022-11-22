Toledo men's basketball isn't panicking, but issues need addressed

ESTERO, Fla. — The Toledo men’s basketball team came to Florida’s Gulf Coast with a swagger and confidence that created an air of inevitability: The Rockets would leave with the Gulf Coast Showcase championship.

Instead, the trip has been memorable for all the wrong reasons. Toledo has to beat Northern Kentucky on Wednesday to avoid an 0-3 record.

Tuesday’s 86-75 loss to East Carolina — one day after a 12-point loss to Missouri-Kansas City — has put the discussions about an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament on ice.

“We can’t worry about that,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “We have to get our competitive spirit back, our confidence back. We can’t worry about anything other than just getting better and winning tomorrow. I couldn’t care less about that right now.”

Toledo looks like a team that forgot how good it can be offensively, its defensive aces have come up empty, and the steadiness of its veterans is AWOL.

In two games at Hertz Arena, UT has 16 total assists. The poetry in motion and artistic creativity of the first three games apparently stayed back in northwest Ohio, as the Rockets are just 53 of 127 shooting in the Sunshine State.

“I think people are getting into us a little bit,” Kowalczyk said. “We aren’t sharing the ball. We aren’t trusting our shot clock situation. Offensively, we’re playing too much 1-on-1. The ball is not moving.”

Questioning a team’s effort is a touchy subject, but opponents are making clutch plays during winning time, and UT has been outrebounded by 21 in two games. Eventually, it takes a long look in the mirror and self-correcting to shift things in the opposite direction.

“Rebounding is completely an effort thing,” senior forward JT Shumate said. “You can say they’re bigger than us, but they’re always bigger than us. It’s effort. I thought we played hard [against East Carolina]. But we need more from everybody. We had a hard time finishing today.”

UMKC led 8-0 and 13-2, and East Carolina made its first six shots to build a 23-10 lead.

In the middle eight — the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half — Toledo has been outscored 41-19. It’s a period UT dominated last season and one of emphasis for Kowalczyk.

Through five games this season, the first four minutes of the second half have been particularly problematic, as the Rockets have been outscored 43-40. Three points might not sound like many, but it was a four-minute stretch during which Toledo feasted on opponents en route to 26 wins and a Mid-American Conference championship a season ago.

“That’s been an issue,” Kowalczyk said. “Maybe we need to change the lineup.”

And maybe it’s just a two-game blip during an almost 40-game season. Kowalczyk and the Rockets have built up enough equity to not wonder if the season is going to go completely off the rails. They’ve won outright conference titles the past two seasons and already secured a marque win this year against Alabama-Birmingham. Losses and bad performances are bound to happen.

But the past 80 minutes have presented enough alarm bells to question exactly what’s going on.

“Maybe guys are tight,” Dennis said. “We’re taking bad shots, selfishness all the way around the board from everybody. It’s fixable, but those are the problems right now.”