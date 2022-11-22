ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV mourn the loss of meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash

By Kiara Jacobs
 2 days ago

Local CBS news station employees were killed in a tragic helicopter crash along I-77 southbound Tuesday afternoon.

It was confirmed that the two media members killed in the helicopter crash were Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag.

The crash happened around noon along I-77 near Nation Ford Road and Tyvola Road southbound.

WBTV released a statement following the crash:

The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.

The station reported Myers grew up in the Charlotte area. He worked in news in Raleigh, Texas and Virginia before returning back to Charlotte.

He was a husband and a father of four.

Tayag was a skilled pilot who had over 20 years of experience. He work at WBTV since 2017.

Witness of the crash said it appeared Tayag knew the helicopter was going down and avoided crashing on the interstate.

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement following the news:

This is a terrible tragedy for the WBTV family and we are praying for them and all of those in the media who work so hard to keep the public informed.

Radio One Charlotte’s thoughts and prayers are with WBTV News, Chip and Jason and the families affected by today’s terrible tragedy.

