Jingle All the Way star Sinbad (b. David Adkins), 66, suffered a stroke on Oct. 25, 2020, and his family took to social media to update his fans on his current health. “Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years. Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help,” the photo of the star using a walker read. “As a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress and also provide an avenue for those who wish to give.” The caption also included a quote from the comedian himself that read, “Stay funky, stay blessed.”

3 DAYS AGO