Republic, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOLR10 News

One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state.  The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month.  However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy.  Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Phelps Grove Park to be home to Springfield-Greene Co. Park Board’s first-ever musical playground

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Todd Young loves to bring his six-year-old grandson Max Johnson to the playground at Phelps Grove Park. “He loves the parks,” Todd said. “And it’s so much fun to see him make friends so quickly and enjoy it with all the kids at the park. Anybody can come to the park regardless of their financial situation and have a great time.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Republic Middle School honors area veterans with event

He students at Republic Middle School honored area veterans with a special assembly on Friday, Nov. 11. About 70 people, including veterans and their spouses, were guests during the school’s assembly, which included music, speeches and other patriotic-themed features.”
fourstateshomepage.com

20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company

SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Evan Crosby

Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New Baptist Student Union coming to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first steps in the process to build a new Baptist Student Union are underway after the former building was demolished on November 17. The building had been boarded up for years, forcing students to find somewhere else to meet up. The demolition paves the way for a new future home. “We […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

RONALD DWIGHT HAMMOND

Ronald Dwight Hammond, 75, of Willard passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 13, 2022, with his wife Sandy at his bedside. He was unable to recover from a recent surgery, and also suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. Hammond was born on Nov. 2, 1947, in Lincoln, Neb. to...
WILLARD, MO
Four States Home Page

RANGE LINE BRIDGE IS OPEN

JOPLIN, Mo. – The bridge on South Range Line Rd. is back open. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the opening is about one month early. The re-opening comes just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers. Drivers using Davis Blvd. and other side streets, experienced serious congestion issues during the closure. […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Domestic situation calls expect to increase on Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving brings an increased workload for those at Springfield-Greene County 911. “Any time you have groups of people gathering, you’ll see domestic disturbance calls start to increase.” Kris Inman said. “Any time you have a large number of people who are together, you will often see this type of call increase. This […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Avian Flu Confirmed In Flock In Webster County

(KTTS News) — Federal officials say avian flu killed 9,000 birds in a chicken flock in Webster County. There have been 10 positive cases of the avian flu in Missouri this year affecting nearly 435,000 birds. Six of those cases were in commercial farms, and four in backyard flocks.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
OZARK, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau

In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving Day means lots of food, shopping, and family time. If you want to grab something to eat before the big meal or if you aren’t a fan of your family’s cooking, here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Alli’s Family – 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebee’s – 4 p.m-10 p.m. Big […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

