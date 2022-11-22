Ruck 'N' Run held their eighth annual Ruck 'N' Run fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Meadowview Baptist Church. About 350 people braved cold temperatures and frigid winds to take part in the event, which included 5.56 K, 7.62 K and 11.11 K running competitions. The event, a fundraiser to help veterans, raised $1,600 for servicemen and women in need and 1,500 pounds of food for the Kitchen's Home at Last program. Three $1,000 scholarships were also awarded to children of servicemembers, based on essays that they submitted about being military kids. The three high school seniors who received $1,000 scholarships were Zack Hamilton, from Kickapoo High School, and Ella Lee and Ella Tattersall, both of Republic High School.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO