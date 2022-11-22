Read full article on original website
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Republic Annual Ruck 'n' Run runs again
Ruck 'N' Run held their eighth annual Ruck 'N' Run fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Meadowview Baptist Church. About 350 people braved cold temperatures and frigid winds to take part in the event, which included 5.56 K, 7.62 K and 11.11 K running competitions. The event, a fundraiser to help veterans, raised $1,600 for servicemen and women in need and 1,500 pounds of food for the Kitchen's Home at Last program. Three $1,000 scholarships were also awarded to children of servicemembers, based on essays that they submitted about being military kids. The three high school seniors who received $1,000 scholarships were Zack Hamilton, from Kickapoo High School, and Ella Lee and Ella Tattersall, both of Republic High School.
New Baptist Student Union coming to Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first steps in the process to build a new Baptist Student Union are underway after the former building was demolished on November 17. The building had been boarded up for years, forcing students to find somewhere else to meet up. The demolition paves the way for a new future home. “We […]
greenecountycommonwealth.com
DAVID M. FRALEY
David M. Fraley, 93, of Springfield passed away Nov. 14, 2022. Fraley was born April 4, 1929, in Webb City, to Frank Fraley and Martha Ethel White Fraley. He grew up in Joplin and attended Joplin Senior High, where he distinguished himself as an R.O.T.C. officer and track star. David...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
AUDREY ELIZABETH McMASTERS
Audrey Elizabeth McMasters, 28, of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. She was born on Jan. 18, 1994, in Springfield, to Randy F. and Beverly (Leith) McMasters. McMasters graduated from Marion C. Early and with honors from Missouri State University with a degree in criminology. She was a...
933kwto.com
Springfield City Council Considers Renaming Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport
The Springfield City Council is considering renaming one of the terminals at Springfield-Branson National Airport in honor of one of the area’s largest political figures. In a release Thursday, the council says the will be discussing the renaming on November 28th. If approved, the name of the terminal would...
One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state. The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month. However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy. Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
fourstateshomepage.com
During the holidays, be aware of these fire risks
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those of you staying home this long holiday weekend, cooking, perhaps decorating, be aware of some risks. “My dad decided to make a big flat churro and plopped it in there, but apparently the steam will build inside the churro and it exploded so there was grease everywhere,” said Melia Bowen, Carthage.
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
greenecountycommonwealth.com
JACK S. TROGDON
Jack S. Trogdon, 91, of Republic passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was a resident at The Township Senior Living Memory Cottage in Battlefield. Trogdon was born February 21, 1931, to Daniel C. Trogdon and Ethel (Matthews) Trogdon on the family farm west of Republic. He was baptized in their farm’s creek by the minister from Hopewell Baptist Church.
Buffalo Middle School parent speaks out after daughter endures racial harassment
BUFFALO, Mo.- One parent in Buffalo, Missouri is speaking out after his daughter had become the subject of several racist encounters at school and on the bus. Timothy Alfred says he met with Buffalo Middle School officials to address how his child was being treated. He says it started early this year. “My daughter came […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
KTTS
Avian Flu Confirmed In Flock In Webster County
(KTTS News) — Federal officials say avian flu killed 9,000 birds in a chicken flock in Webster County. There have been 10 positive cases of the avian flu in Missouri this year affecting nearly 435,000 birds. Six of those cases were in commercial farms, and four in backyard flocks.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
MARY JANE BRUCE
Mary Jane Bruce, 84, of Ash Grove passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. She was born on Aug. 11, 1938, in McClure, Ill. to Alfred Arron and Bonnie Hazel (Tully) Costin. On June 24, 1956, Mary and Ralph Eugene Bruce were united in marriage and shared over 60 years together before Ralph’s passing in 2016.
kttn.com
Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Webster County, Missouri chicken flock
Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock in Webster County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the chicken layer flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock. HPAI is known to be deadly in domesticated poultry. Missouri Department of Agriculture veterinary officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property have been depopulated.
KYTV
SPD investigates terroristic threat made towards cancer center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating terroristic threats made towards the Hulston Cancer Center on Nov. 8. According to the probable cause statement, Carl E. Keller called the facility and spoke with a receptionist about how Keller was upset his friend did not receive their medications.
City of Neosho: “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch” about recent theft
The City of Neosho says, "You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch," to the person(s) involved with stealing Christmas decorations.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
KYTV
$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
Four States Home Page
RANGE LINE BRIDGE IS OPEN
JOPLIN, Mo. – The bridge on South Range Line Rd. is back open. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the opening is about one month early. The re-opening comes just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers. Drivers using Davis Blvd. and other side streets, experienced serious congestion issues during the closure. […]
KYTV
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power to customers in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash. At the outage’s peak, nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages centered around Grant Beach Park. CU crews restored power around 11 a.m.
