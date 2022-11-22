Read full article on original website
Related
Dauphin County officials not happy with state’s plans to hold onto former hospital property
With their hope of seeing 300 acres back on the property tax rolls seemingly dashed, Dauphin County officials are frustrated with the state’s plans to hold onto the former Harrisburg State Hospital property. County commissioners saw their hopes of the property becoming “the next hot development site” dashed and...
Bognet files legal action over Luzerne County election
Republican Congressional candidate Jim Bognet has filed a civil suit against Luzerne County’s citizen Election Board related to paper sh
WFMZ-TV Online
Scranton City Council introduces new rental ordinance
SCRANTON — City council voted unanimously Tuesday to introduce a new rental ordinance after tabling the legislation last week. Part of a package of proposed legislation designed to strengthen Scranton’s code enforcement operations, the rental ordinance bolsters rental regulations and establishes that every residential rental unit in Scranton be subject to a health and safety inspection every three years.
WGAL
Lancaster mayor proposes 8% tax hike in 2023 budget
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is proposing an 8% tax hike in her 2023 budget. She presented the plan to the city council Tuesday night. It would be the city's first real estate tax hike in four years. The mayor is also looking to raise sewer, water...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks GOP asks court for vote recount in 30 precincts
READING, Pa. — Berks County election officials said Tuesday that their certification of the county's votes will take longer than expected while a legal challenge is sorted out. The Berks County Republican Committee has filed petitions with the county's Court of Common Pleas seeking a recount of the votes...
Bognet suing Luzerne County over Election Day debacle
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is suing Luzerne County. A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Republican Jim Bognet related to the voting problems in the county on Election Day. The lawsuit was filed against the Luzerne County Board of Elections,...
Wilkes-Barre house demolished as part of Blight Remediation Plan
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in Wilkes-Barre was demolished on Tuesday as part of Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown’s Blight Remediation Plan. Mayor Brown announced, a house at 20-22 Sullivan Street was torn down Tuesday morning as after it was deemed a danger to the public. According to Mayor Brown, the BRP began […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
------------------------------ Frailey Twp. Between: Exit 104 (PA 125) and Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ------------------------------ West Brunswick Twp. Road name: PA 61. Between: PA 895 and I-78 Type of work: Bridge Inspection. Restriction: Northbound...
wkok.com
Truancy Court Beginning in Northumberland County Dec. 1
SUNBURY – Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor says he’s been ‘appalled’ at the truancy rate in the county. He says this has been a growing issue for a decade, kids missing school without an excuse. The soon to be retired judge spearheaded an effort to...
lebtown.com
ACLU contends Lebanon County Courts non-compliant with the Sixth Amendment
An ACLU inquiry has prompted Lebanon County courts to reexamine how attorneys are appointed to cases where a public defender has a conflict of interest preventing representation of a given individual. Under U.S. Supreme Court case law, the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires that criminal defendants who cannot...
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
Suit filed against Hanover Township Zoning Board over school bus depot
WILKES-BARRE — As pledged, an attorney representing 16 “aggrieved township residents” in the Preston section of Hanover Town
Cost to replace yield sign in the hundreds
SUGAR NOTCH — Replacing a knocked down yield sign at the entrance ramp to state Route 29 southbound cost $550, according to a project si
First state forest area for motorized recreation moves toward summer 2023 opening
Aiming for a summer 2023 opening of the first motorized recreation area in a state forest, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has issued a master plan for the Catawissa Recreation Area and is seeking public comment on that plan. The Catawissa Recreation Area is a 5,541-acre tract...
Scranton officials announce change in downtown parking garage rates
The hourly rate for parking in downtown Scranton's garages will be going down starting tomorrow. City officials say it will cost $1 per hour for the first 10 hours of use. It is currently $4 per hour. The rate for on-street and monthly parking remains the same. The reduced garage rate was negotiated through the Scranton Parking Authority and Community Develpment Properties which leases the parking system. Again, the new lower hourly garage rate begins tomorrow November 23, 2022.
Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
Detox center in Luzerne County expands access to treatment
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — The view from Skycam 16 shows wide open space at the Huntington Creek Recovery Center in Shickshinny, with a new focus on helping the younger generation struggling with addiction. "We see a need across the board. As far as adolescents' services for substance abuse and treatment...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigating explosion at titanium plant in Berks; nobody hurt
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Officials say no one is hurt after a explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County Thursday afternoon. It happened at the TIMET plant in Caernarvon Township around 2:30 p.m. Police said a furnace exploded, causing damage to the roof and building. No injuries have been...
Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
Comments / 0