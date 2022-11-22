The hourly rate for parking in downtown Scranton's garages will be going down starting tomorrow. City officials say it will cost $1 per hour for the first 10 hours of use. It is currently $4 per hour. The rate for on-street and monthly parking remains the same. The reduced garage rate was negotiated through the Scranton Parking Authority and Community Develpment Properties which leases the parking system. Again, the new lower hourly garage rate begins tomorrow November 23, 2022.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO