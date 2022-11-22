ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton City Council introduces new rental ordinance

SCRANTON — City council voted unanimously Tuesday to introduce a new rental ordinance after tabling the legislation last week. Part of a package of proposed legislation designed to strengthen Scranton’s code enforcement operations, the rental ordinance bolsters rental regulations and establishes that every residential rental unit in Scranton be subject to a health and safety inspection every three years.
SCRANTON, PA
WGAL

Lancaster mayor proposes 8% tax hike in 2023 budget

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is proposing an 8% tax hike in her 2023 budget. She presented the plan to the city council Tuesday night. It would be the city's first real estate tax hike in four years. The mayor is also looking to raise sewer, water...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks GOP asks court for vote recount in 30 precincts

READING, Pa. — Berks County election officials said Tuesday that their certification of the county's votes will take longer than expected while a legal challenge is sorted out. The Berks County Republican Committee has filed petitions with the county's Court of Common Pleas seeking a recount of the votes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre house demolished as part of Blight Remediation Plan

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in Wilkes-Barre was demolished on Tuesday as part of Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown’s Blight Remediation Plan. Mayor Brown announced, a house at 20-22 Sullivan Street was torn down Tuesday morning as after it was deemed a danger to the public. According to Mayor Brown, the BRP began […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week

------------------------------ Frailey Twp. Between: Exit 104 (PA 125) and Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ------------------------------ West Brunswick Twp. Road name: PA 61. Between: PA 895 and I-78 Type of work: Bridge Inspection. Restriction: Northbound...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Truancy Court Beginning in Northumberland County Dec. 1

SUNBURY – Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor says he’s been ‘appalled’ at the truancy rate in the county. He says this has been a growing issue for a decade, kids missing school without an excuse. The soon to be retired judge spearheaded an effort to...
SUNBURY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Scranton officials announce change in downtown parking garage rates

The hourly rate for parking in downtown Scranton's garages will be going down starting tomorrow. City officials say it will cost $1 per hour for the first 10 hours of use. It is currently $4 per hour. The rate for on-street and monthly parking remains the same. The reduced garage rate was negotiated through the Scranton Parking Authority and Community Develpment Properties which leases the parking system. Again, the new lower hourly garage rate begins tomorrow November 23, 2022.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

