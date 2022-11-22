ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment

CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
CHARLOTTE, NC
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming to individuals in South Carolina

Hand holding out moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
COLUMBIA, SC
WECT

Attorney General Stein announces settlement finalization with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, over $180 million to go to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein has announced that settlement agreements have been finalized with drug makers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, totaling $6.6 billion. Per the announcement, North Carolina’s share will total at least $188 million, to be paid over 13 years. Additionally, Teva’s opioid business must “provide...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“J” is for Johnson, Robert (ca. 1676-1735)

“J” is for Johnson, Robert (ca. 1676-1735). Governor. Born in England, Johnson was the son of proprietary governor Sir Nathaniel Johnson. In 1717 Robert was appointed governor. He personally led colonists’ attacks on pirates that resulted in the hanging of more than forty pirates in Charleston. In 1719 he was forced from office by the Revolution of 1719. Back in England and respected by both proprietors and royal officials, he negotiated the transition from proprietary colony to royal control. Later as the first royal governor of South Carolina, he implemented his visionary township system for the settlement of the Carolina frontier. Possibly his greatest overall contribution was his success in restoring social and political harmony during a volatile period in South Carolina’s history. Robert Johnson was “the most remarkable politician in the colonial history of South Carolina.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Financial Regulation News

Poll examines Republican South Carolina voter support of cannabis reform

Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation (CPEAR) poll results maintain that 59 percent of Republican South Carolina voters support federal cannabis reform.© Shutterstock The cannabis legalization and regulation advocacy non-profit organization conducted the polling from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, 2022, to garner insight regarding Republican federal cannabis reform support in key states. “Republicans […] The post Poll examines Republican South Carolina voter support of cannabis reform appeared first on Financial Regulation News.

