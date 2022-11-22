Read full article on original website
Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment
CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
One-time payment of up to $800 coming to individuals in South Carolina
Hand holding out moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
South Carolina Taxpayers May Be Getting a Bonus Tax Rebate
Some South Carolina residents will have a little extra money to spend this holiday season in the form of bonus tax rebates. The state’s Department of Revenue announced on Twitter on Nov. 14 that it has begun issuing state tax rebates to taxpayers who are eligible for the rebates.
WECT
North Carolina to receive over $6 million from federal ‘Internet for All’ grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has announced that North Carolina will receive $6,415,614.32 from its first “Internet for All” grant. Under the Internet for All initiative, the grant money is to be used for deploying high-speed internet networks...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus payment of $2,900 per month coming for South Carolina residentsPhoto byMatthias Groeneveld/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
WECT
Attorney General Stein announces settlement finalization with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, over $180 million to go to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein has announced that settlement agreements have been finalized with drug makers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, totaling $6.6 billion. Per the announcement, North Carolina’s share will total at least $188 million, to be paid over 13 years. Additionally, Teva’s opioid business must “provide...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique […]
South Carolina program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers
CHARLESTON, S.C. — After a student in his classroom had yet another outburst, Tyler Wright couldn’t bear to see him get written up again. Wright, then a student teacher at a Charleston elementary school, led the child out to the hallway for a chat. Within minutes, the student...
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“J” is for Johnson, Robert (ca. 1676-1735)
“J” is for Johnson, Robert (ca. 1676-1735). Governor. Born in England, Johnson was the son of proprietary governor Sir Nathaniel Johnson. In 1717 Robert was appointed governor. He personally led colonists’ attacks on pirates that resulted in the hanging of more than forty pirates in Charleston. In 1719 he was forced from office by the Revolution of 1719. Back in England and respected by both proprietors and royal officials, he negotiated the transition from proprietary colony to royal control. Later as the first royal governor of South Carolina, he implemented his visionary township system for the settlement of the Carolina frontier. Possibly his greatest overall contribution was his success in restoring social and political harmony during a volatile period in South Carolina’s history. Robert Johnson was “the most remarkable politician in the colonial history of South Carolina.”
WIS-TV
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to discard their IHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits. DHEC says some of the kits may have faulty result cartridges because of a manufacturer error. The faulty cartridges may return inaccurate results, including an absent...
Poll examines Republican South Carolina voter support of cannabis reform
Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation (CPEAR) poll results maintain that 59 percent of Republican South Carolina voters support federal cannabis reform.© Shutterstock The cannabis legalization and regulation advocacy non-profit organization conducted the polling from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, 2022, to garner insight regarding Republican federal cannabis reform support in key states. “Republicans […] The post Poll examines Republican South Carolina voter support of cannabis reform appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
North Carolina tops list for most threats, protests against drag events in U.S.
The report comes days after a mass shooting at am LGBTQ bar in Colorado left five people dead and 18 others injured.
wspa.com
Conservative SC House members renewing push to ban gender-altering surgeries for minors
Members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus announced they will be prefiling legislation that would ban gender-altering surgeries and other procedures for transgender minors in the state. Conservative SC House members renewing push to ban …. Members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus announced they will be prefiling legislation that...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina HBCU files complaint after racially charged bus search, Shaw University president says
RALEIGH, N.C. — A historically Black university in North Carolina says it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard has accused law...
marijuanamoment.net
Medical And Recreational Marijuana Legalization Have Majority Support In South Carolina, Poll Finds
More than three in four South Carolina adults, including a majority of Republicans, support medical marijuana legalization, a new poll found. And a slimmer majority in the state backs adult-use legalization as well. The new survey results come months after a medical cannabis bill passed the South Carolina Senate only...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
abcnews4.com
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
