Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes

Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
CALHOUN, TN
theutcecho.com

Lipscomb Squeaks Out of Chattanooga with Win Over the Mocs

Thanksgiving is spoiled; the Lipscomb Bison stuff the Mocs, 72-66, as Chattanooga experienced offensive woes in defeat. Chattanooga, coming off their annual thumping of Covenant College, appeared to have not missed a beat in the opening minutes against Lipscomb. Center Jake Stephens drained a three-pointer to get the Mocs on the board, Demetrius Davis crashed the board for a putback after A.J. Caldwell’s shot bounced off the rim, and Jamal Johnson sunk a three-pointer off a Bison turnover.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Spotlight on Bowater Credit Union

Representatives from BCU, TWU, LTNP, and the "Love Thy Neighbor" Project with thePhoto byBCU's website. Bowater Credit Union has been a pillar inside of Calhoun, TN since 1954. It has been the most consistent banking option for both the Charleston and Calhoun communities. This organization does a lot for our towns. Other options have come and went over the years, with BCU being the only one to stay true to our "Twin Cities" and their members.
CALHOUN, TN
wutc.org

Honoring Fallen Veterans, One Wreath At A Time

Each year, our fallen veterans are honored with wreaths at cemeteries around the country on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s remembrance is Saturday, December 17th. Mickey McCamish, retired U.S. Navy Captain, is president of Wreaths Across Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Thomas family is counting their blessings

“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County political leaders discuss drag show bill

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An upcoming bill in the Tennessee legislature is being viewed in a new light following the weekend’s deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The state legislation would make drag shows inaccessible for Tennesseans younger than 18. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson says the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Quiet zones aim to stop train horns in Ringgold, but at what expense?

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Our region’s first proposed quiet zone could silence train horns moving through downtown Ringgold. But what are residents giving up for a better night’s sleep?. It's all the time nonstop every day," says Ringgold resident Timm Peddie. Peddie and his fiancé Sona Sukumaran moved...
RINGGOLD, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 25

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016150 – 3700 BLK Ringgold Rd – Alarm – Police responded to an alarm at the Little Caesar’s. On arrival, the building checked secured. 22-016152 – 1500 BLK S. Seminole Dr. – Assist EMS –...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Credit Union Teller charged with embezzlement

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale investigators have arrested a Credit Union teller on charges of embezzlement. Leilana Bearce has been charged with theft over $10,000. Investigators say she embezzled more than $47,000 as a teller at Collegedale Credit Union. The investigation started when a customer reported several transactions in...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

McMinn County Attorney suspended from practicing

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has increased the suspension of an attorney in McMinn County, saying the original punishment was not severe enough. Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. has been suspended from the practice of law for three years in Tennessee. A Hearing Panel originally suspended him...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Ringgold family loses home to fire, one day before Thanksgiving

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A family of three from Ringgold lost almost everything to a house fire early Wednesday morning. A Catoosa County spokesman tells us everyone got out of the burning home safely. But that spokesman says the home was 70 percent burned when firefighters arrived. This happened at...
RINGGOLD, GA

