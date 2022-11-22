Read full article on original website
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
WTVCFOX
Soggy start to Black Friday doesn't dampen spirits of Chattanooga shoppers seeking deals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A rainy start to Black Friday did not dampen the enthusiasm of hundreds of people looking for deals on the busiest shopping day of the year. According to the National Retail Federation, a record number of people, 166.3 million, are expected to shop over the long weekend.
Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes
Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
theutcecho.com
Lipscomb Squeaks Out of Chattanooga with Win Over the Mocs
Thanksgiving is spoiled; the Lipscomb Bison stuff the Mocs, 72-66, as Chattanooga experienced offensive woes in defeat. Chattanooga, coming off their annual thumping of Covenant College, appeared to have not missed a beat in the opening minutes against Lipscomb. Center Jake Stephens drained a three-pointer to get the Mocs on the board, Demetrius Davis crashed the board for a putback after A.J. Caldwell’s shot bounced off the rim, and Jamal Johnson sunk a three-pointer off a Bison turnover.
Spotlight on Bowater Credit Union
Representatives from BCU, TWU, LTNP, and the "Love Thy Neighbor" Project with thePhoto byBCU's website. Bowater Credit Union has been a pillar inside of Calhoun, TN since 1954. It has been the most consistent banking option for both the Charleston and Calhoun communities. This organization does a lot for our towns. Other options have come and went over the years, with BCU being the only one to stay true to our "Twin Cities" and their members.
wutc.org
Honoring Fallen Veterans, One Wreath At A Time
Each year, our fallen veterans are honored with wreaths at cemeteries around the country on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s remembrance is Saturday, December 17th. Mickey McCamish, retired U.S. Navy Captain, is president of Wreaths Across Chattanooga.
fox5atlanta.com
Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
WDEF
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
WTVCFOX
Holiday headache: Thanksgiving travelers near Chattanooga paying more than ever this year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Folks in the Chattanooga area are learning this week that going home for the Holidays has never cost so much. We spoke with travelers and experts in the field to learn more about what to expect this year. Tennessee residents like Kent Holmes may see a...
thedunlap-tribune.com
Thomas family is counting their blessings
“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
chattanoogacw.com
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
WDEF
Hamilton County political leaders discuss drag show bill
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An upcoming bill in the Tennessee legislature is being viewed in a new light following the weekend’s deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The state legislation would make drag shows inaccessible for Tennesseans younger than 18. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson says the...
WTVC
Quiet zones aim to stop train horns in Ringgold, but at what expense?
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Our region’s first proposed quiet zone could silence train horns moving through downtown Ringgold. But what are residents giving up for a better night’s sleep?. It's all the time nonstop every day," says Ringgold resident Timm Peddie. Peddie and his fiancé Sona Sukumaran moved...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 25
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016150 – 3700 BLK Ringgold Rd – Alarm – Police responded to an alarm at the Little Caesar’s. On arrival, the building checked secured. 22-016152 – 1500 BLK S. Seminole Dr. – Assist EMS –...
WTVCFOX
Major house fire injures one, kills pet, poses challenge for Dunlap firefighters Monday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A fire that destroyed a home in Dunlap injured a resident, killed a family pet, and posed unusual logistical challenges for firefighters early Monday morning. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the fire happened in the early morning hours Monday at a home on East Ridge Road.
WDEF
Credit Union Teller charged with embezzlement
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale investigators have arrested a Credit Union teller on charges of embezzlement. Leilana Bearce has been charged with theft over $10,000. Investigators say she embezzled more than $47,000 as a teller at Collegedale Credit Union. The investigation started when a customer reported several transactions in...
WDEF
McMinn County Attorney suspended from practicing
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has increased the suspension of an attorney in McMinn County, saying the original punishment was not severe enough. Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. has been suspended from the practice of law for three years in Tennessee. A Hearing Panel originally suspended him...
WTVC
Ringgold family loses home to fire, one day before Thanksgiving
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A family of three from Ringgold lost almost everything to a house fire early Wednesday morning. A Catoosa County spokesman tells us everyone got out of the burning home safely. But that spokesman says the home was 70 percent burned when firefighters arrived. This happened at...
