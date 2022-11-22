Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Related
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans aren’t going to like the announcers for UT’s game against Vanderbilt
Tennessee Vols fans probably aren’t going to like the announcers for UT’s game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers are scheduled to call the action for the SEC Network on Saturday night. Cole Cubelic will join them as the sideline reporter for the game.
atozsports.com
Why it’s time for Tennessee Vols fans to start feeling differently about former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt isn’t the most popular person in East Tennessee these days. Of course, that’s true of most ex-Tennessee head coaches. Pruitt, however, is the most recent ex-Vols head coach. And after going 16-19 during his time on Rocky Top and getting the program entangled in an NCAA investigation, it’s easy to understand why there’s some disdain for Pruitt in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
Chattanooga, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Anderson Co. High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Anderson Co. High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
wvlt.tv
High School Football: State Semifinal Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA state playoffs continue with semifinal round action for the public schools, while the private schools have the week off ahead of championship weekend. A handful of our East Tennessee teams are still in contention with a trip to Chattanooga and the Blue Cross Bowl...
cityscopemag.com
6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round
The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
fox29.com
Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
Ocilla, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mount Pisgah Christian Academy football team will have a game with Irwin County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WDEF
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
wvlt.tv
Roane State Community College responds to staff-wide email condemning LGBTQ+ club
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Roane State Community College sent a staff-wide email condemning the school’s LGBTQ+ club Tuesday, WVLT has learned from a college representative. Roane State’s president, Dr. Chris Whaley, released a statement shortly after the email went out. The original email was sent...
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
thedunlap-tribune.com
Thomas family is counting their blessings
“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
wivk.com
You Can Show Your Support to Vols Quarterback Hendon Hooker as He Recovers After He Tore His ACL in the South Carolina Game
Vols star quarterback Hendon Hooker will be out for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in the game against South Carolina and officials with the University are giving you a way to show your support. The senior started the game as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Coach...
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
Comments / 0