ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why it’s time for Tennessee Vols fans to start feeling differently about former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt

Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt isn’t the most popular person in East Tennessee these days. Of course, that’s true of most ex-Tennessee head coaches. Pruitt, however, is the most recent ex-Vols head coach. And after going 16-19 during his time on Rocky Top and getting the program entangled in an NCAA investigation, it’s easy to understand why there’s some disdain for Pruitt in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

High School Football: State Semifinal Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA state playoffs continue with semifinal round action for the public schools, while the private schools have the week off ahead of championship weekend. A handful of our East Tennessee teams are still in contention with a trip to Chattanooga and the Blue Cross Bowl...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
cityscopemag.com

6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round

The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox29.com

Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Ocilla, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mount Pisgah Christian Academy football team will have a game with Irwin County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WDEF

Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Thomas family is counting their blessings

“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
DUNLAP, TN
WATE

Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy