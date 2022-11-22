Free Thanksgiving dinner includes smoked turkey

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – American Legion Post 2 in Brazil smoked 55 turkeys in preparation for its free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

“We have enough to serve at least 300 to 400 people and would like to see that many come out and join us,” said Lori Knight who is overseeing the cooking.

There is also enough food to deliver another 250 meals to people on Wednesday.

“For me, to be able to deliver to people who may not have a meal that’s what’s it’s all about,” Legion Post member Brandy Jackson added.

The dinner will be Thanksgiving day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 2. It’s located at 10 N. Depot Street.

It’s free to anyone who needs or would enjoy a free meal.

