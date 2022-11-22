Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Photographer’s Automatic Lens Cap Shields Camera During Rocket Launches
A photographer came up with a novel way of protecting his lens when using a remote camera to capture rocket launches. When covering space launches photographers cannot be too close to the rockets for obvious reasons. But this means that the remote cameras are unattended and no one is on...
petapixel.com
The DJI O3 Air Unit is a Compact, Lightweight Camera for FPV Drones
DJI has announced the O3 Air Unit: a small, lightweight, $229 FPV camera and transmission module system for high-performance FPV drones. While DJI has two of its own pre-built first-person view (FPV) drones — both the aptly named FPV and the newer and more affordable Avata — the O3 Air Unit is designed to support any other custom FPV drone, similar to GoPro’s approach to the space with its Hero10 Black Bones. It features a Type 1/1.7 sensor that can shoot at up to 4K at 60 frames per second through its super-wide 155-degree field of view.
petapixel.com
Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time
The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
petapixel.com
Leica Debuts a $175 Napa Leather Luxury Camera Wrapping Cloth
Leica has announced a new luxury camera wrapping cloth made from a handcrafted “Italian hair sheep napa leather” that is designed to protect the Leica M, Q, its compact cameras, and compact binoculars. While camera wrapping cloths aren’t commonly used across the photography industry, they are found with...
petapixel.com
Lomography Leather Wraps Three LC-A Film Cameras for a Limited Run
Lomography is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a limited run of leather-wrapped Lomo LC-A cameras. The Lomo LC-A+, LC-Wide, and LC-A 120 also feature a colorful metal emblem that celebrates the three-decade landmark. The three special edition versions of the cameras are available in what Lomography describes as a “very...
petapixel.com
Photographer Uses Drone to Capture Ultra-Rare Full Circle Rainbow
A photographer captured an ultra-rare full circle rainbow by using a drone to take multiple photos which were later stitched together. Nick Sidle was up at the crack of dawn on Saturday in the Scottish Highlands when he encountered the beautiful rainbow. However, Sidle tells PetaPixel that he didn’t realize...
petapixel.com
How to Remove a Background Using Luminar Neo’s Background Removal AI Extension
Want to easily remove the background from a photo using the power of artificial intelligence? There’s a powerful new tool that can help you do just that. It’s a new extension of Skylum’s Luminar Neo called Background Removal AI, and in this article we will show you both what it is and how you can use it.
Time Out Global
Face threading 101: A look into an age-old beauty technique
Learn all about the art of face threading and those who are keeping this traditional craft alive. Nestled in the heart of Sheung Wan, Beauty Salon Choice Threading is one of the few beauty parlours in Hong Kong that still provides an age-old beauty treatment – face threading. We sat down with the salon's beautician, Ah-lok, to find out just exactly what it is, how it works, and what the future holds for this unique beauty technique that's been around for thousands of years.
petapixel.com
Zhiyun’s Fiveray M40 ‘Pocket Light’ and F100 ‘Light Stick’ are Super Bright
Zhiyun has announced a pair of new LED lighting tools that are designed to bring studio-quality light in a compact package. The M40 is a pocket-sized LED panel while the F100 is described as a handheld “light stick.”. The two lights are described as “patented and disruptive” thanks to...
petapixel.com
Prototype 1964 Leica Noctilux 50mm f/1.2 is Expected to Sell for $500K
A prototype Leica Noctilux 50mm f/1.2 from 1964 is expected to sell for $500,000 at the Leitz Photographica Auction next week. The rare lens informed the design of the first mass-produced 35mm lens to feature aspherical elements which was introduced in 1966. The lens will be offered as part of...
petapixel.com
Rare Collection of Early-Color Photos That Can Never See the Light of Day
Autochromes were the first widely available form of color photography but they are so light-sensitive that putting them on display could ruin them forever. Patented in 1903 by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiére, autochromes sparked worldwide excitement when it was shown to the public. One demonstration at the Royal Photographic Society in London was so oversubscribed they “were almost unable to cope.”
Celebrity facialist reveals the at-home skincare devices that work and the ones that are a total scam: 'This is a complete waste of time'
The celebrity facialist behind Pip Edwards and Bambi Northwood Blyth's radiantly youthful complexions has revealed which at-home skincare devices are worth the fanfare and which are a scam. Ingrid Seaburn treats the faces of Australia's rich and famous at her upscale Bondi salon. The former Los Angeles-based beauty guru, who...
Comments / 0