PELLA—Central College rained in 14 3-point goals in its first men's basketball home-court appearance of the season and outscored Knox College (Ill.) 88-66 Friday. Guard Kade Terrell (5th-year, Montrose, Colo.) knocked down five treys and had a game-high 18 points for the Dutch (4-3), who used a 10-0 first-half run to build a 39-29 lead at the break. Central then opened the second half with 11 unanswered points and pushed its lead to 72-42 with 9:09 left. Coach Joe Steinkamp emptied the bench soon thereafter.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO