If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown this coming Saturday in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”

ABILENE, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO