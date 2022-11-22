ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders' Adams

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers. “I’ve played with a lot of receivers in my nine-year career, a lot of smart guys,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “But Davante, he can see it like a quarterback.” The winning TD was set up earlier in the game when Adams ran an over route to the left side, hauling in Carr’s pass for 23 yards. That completion set up Las Vegas’ first touchdown, a 31-yard pass to Adams in double coverage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Eldridge prepares for presumed last home game

Kosi Eldridge will take part in senior night on Saturday and assume it's his last home game as a Texas Tech football player until someone tells him otherwise. There's a chance for an otherwise. Whether the Red Raiders linebacker can have a year of eligibility restored for his aborted 2018...
LUBBOCK, TX
NBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Flames on Black Friday

The Washington Capitals finally got back in the win column on Wednesday night after losing four straight, and it was a typical heart-stopping D.C. victory: trailing 2-1 with two minutes left in the third period, Sonny Milano sent the game to OT vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Two minutes into extra hockey, who else but Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winning tally and his 790th career goal.
WASHINGTON, DC
BBC

Keira Walsh: Barcelona midfielder excited for fan 'passion' ahead of Nou Camp debut

Barcelona's Keira Walsh says she is excited to experience the "passion" of the Nou Camp for the first time. The Barcelona women's team will play at the stadium for the first time this season, on Thursday, when they host Bayern Munich in the Champions League. England international midfielder Walsh joined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy