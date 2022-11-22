Read full article on original website
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders' Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers. “I’ve played with a lot of receivers in my nine-year career, a lot of smart guys,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “But Davante, he can see it like a quarterback.” The winning TD was set up earlier in the game when Adams ran an over route to the left side, hauling in Carr’s pass for 23 yards. That completion set up Las Vegas’ first touchdown, a 31-yard pass to Adams in double coverage.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Jamal Murray's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
Facing defending champs, Jazz aim to get back on track
The Utah Jazz get an opportunity to show off their new look to the defending NBA champions when they visit
Can Nuggets carry momentum from OKC win into LA?
With a full day to savor an overtime victory that began with a sizable fourth-quarter rally, the Denver Nuggets head
Bruno Fernando nears return, Rockets open to playing Usman Garuba at forward
Bruno Fernando began the 2022-23 season as Houston’s starting center, but he played less than two games for the Rockets before going down with left knee tendinitis. That cost him more than a month of games, and it led to second-year center Alperen Sengun becoming the starter in the middle and Usman Garuba the backup.
Eldridge prepares for presumed last home game
Kosi Eldridge will take part in senior night on Saturday and assume it's his last home game as a Texas Tech football player until someone tells him otherwise. There's a chance for an otherwise. Whether the Red Raiders linebacker can have a year of eligibility restored for his aborted 2018...
Thunder-Knicks Postgame Interviews: Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey update the media following a 129-119 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.
NBC Sports
How to watch Capitals vs. Flames on Black Friday
The Washington Capitals finally got back in the win column on Wednesday night after losing four straight, and it was a typical heart-stopping D.C. victory: trailing 2-1 with two minutes left in the third period, Sonny Milano sent the game to OT vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Two minutes into extra hockey, who else but Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winning tally and his 790th career goal.
BBC
Keira Walsh: Barcelona midfielder excited for fan 'passion' ahead of Nou Camp debut
Barcelona's Keira Walsh says she is excited to experience the "passion" of the Nou Camp for the first time. The Barcelona women's team will play at the stadium for the first time this season, on Thursday, when they host Bayern Munich in the Champions League. England international midfielder Walsh joined...
'He's got that fiery spirit.' Kings' Jonathan Quick keeps defying time, chasing wins
Veteran Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick is equally deft at turning away competitors for his job and shots on goal, defying time and chasing wins.
