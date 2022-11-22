One dead in Wilkinsburg shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg Monday afternoon.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 40-year-old Walter Sloan died from a suspected gunshot wound in the 500 block of Holmes Street.

Police were called to a home there just before 5 p.m. where they say they found the victim shot multiple times on the porch.

A woman and child were inside the home, but there's no indication they were hurt.

Police counted about 18 shots fired toward the victim and the home.

No word on any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.