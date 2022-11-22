Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Scouting the PKI field: A look at Michigan State’s potential opponents in Portland
EAST LANSING – It’s only November, but it’s time to get your bracket out. Michigan State will spend its Thanksgiving weekend playing in the Phil Knight Invitational, an eight-team college basketball tournament to be held Thursday through Sunday in Portland. Each team in the tournament will play...
KREM
Gonzaga vs Portland State: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game
PORTLAND, Ore. — The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) face Portland State (2-2) on Thanksgiving Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Ore. Gonzaga is heavily favored against the Vikings, and comes into the game after its most impressive win of the season, rolling over Kentucky 88-72 in Spokane.
FOX Sports
No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the Portland State Vikings
Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the Portland State Vikings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Gonzaga finished 28-4 overall with a 15-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from...
Fox17
Martin celebrates first state football championship since 80s
MARTIN, Mich. — People in Martin celebrated their high school’s first football state championship since the 1980s on Tuesday. After losses in the semifinals the past two years, the Clippers dominated Merrill over the weekend in a 74-24 victory for the 8-player Division 1 title. “Just a lot...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football predictions: Who brings home state football titles?
High school football seasons like this one don’t come around often in the Grand Rapids area. Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian and West Catholic have all advanced to this weekend’s state championship games in Detroit.
Search begins for Calvin’s first football head coach
Calvin University is looking for its first head football coach.
Jacob Radlinski, West Catholic get big victory before going to Ford Field
West Catholic senior Jacob Radlinski was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma back in May. Last Friday, he became cancer free a day before the football team punched its ticket to Ford Field.
MLive.com
Belding point guard Brook Simpson undergoes innovative procedure for ACL tear
The Grand Rapids area girls basketball scene will be missing one of its brightest stars this season. Belding point guard Brook Simpson, who committed to the University of Dayton after averaging 26 points a game last winter, suffered a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear during the AAU season this past spring. The injury to her left knee has cost Simpson her junior season.
Portage’s McCamley Field renamed to honor former coach Bob Knight
PORTAGE, MI -- Portage Central High School’s student athletes will be playing on a field renamed Monday to honor the late former football coach Bob Night. The Portage Board of Education voted unanimously to change the name from McCamley Field to McCamley-Knight Field during the Nov. 21 school board meeting.
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
oregonbusiness.com
Gun Retailers Anticipate Sales Crash, Despite Record Gains
Without permit protocols in place, gun retailers could be unable to sell product after December 8. For a business owner whose sales has quadrupled in the last month, Karl Durkheimer, doesn’t sound excited. “Forty to 50 percent of our sales come from Oregonians buying firearms, and on Dec. 8...
103.3 WKFR
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan
Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Long lands on Forbes’ America’s Top Wealth Advisors list
Tim Long, a Grand Rapids-based Merrill wealth management adviser, has been named to the Forbes 2022 America’s Top Wealth Advisors list. Long has worked with Merrill since 1994 and concentrates on the financial and investment needs of institutions and high net worth families. Long attended Hope College and was a Baker Scholar. He graduated from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and earned his MBA summa cum laude from St. John’s University in New York.
Dabney & Co. celebrates grand opening of new cocktail lounge in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo’s newest -- and only Black-owned cocktail lounge serving downtown -- opened Tuesday after more than two years of anticipation. With a vision of creating what will become a hub of diversity for the community, 32-year-old proprietor Daniel J. May and his wife Kristie May officially welcomed their first guests into Dabney & Co. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after hosting a half-dozen soft opening events over the past couple weeks to get their feet wet.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Will Democratic Legislature chill West Michigan’s development boom?
GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan’s development boom has long been driven by a business community also known as big Republican donors — but they also have long worked with Democrats when it comes to economic development. Still, as Democrats prepare to enter 2023 with control of the...
Social media post prompts investigation at Harper Creek
Harper Creek Community Schools said a teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates misconduct alleged in a social media post.
WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131
The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
