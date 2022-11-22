ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GreenMatters

A Pet Parent’s Guide to Making Your Dog a “Plate” on Thanksgiving

While we're well-aware that most dogs should eat dog food — and dog food only — pet parents across the country are already anticipating making their pups a "plate" on Thanksgiving. There's nothing more satisfying than letting your dog in on the fun, and watching their face as they're presented with a heaping plate of people food.
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 ways to keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving

Get-togethers and special occasions are for both families and their furry loved ones. Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to share tips on how to keep your pets safe and happy this Thanksgiving. According to Bianco, it is important to remember...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

How to keep your pets safe over the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is one thing as certain on Thursday as the smell of roasting turkeys.Animal hospital emergency rooms are going to be packed. It happens every year.Those eyes are going to get to you, and you are going to want to make them happy, but some things associated with the Thanksgiving meal can kill them.If we are going to feast, it seems only right that our pets should feast, too. But you need to know dark meat from turkey is too rich for them."I like the white turkeys, take the skin off. They don't need the extra fats...
The Dogington Post

Starving Dog Found Locked In Closet By New Homeowners

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. While remodeling their recently acquired home in Maine, a couple recently came across an unexpected visitor: an abandoned puppy. The malnourished pit bull mix was found by the new owners...
CARIBOU, ME
Whiskey Riff

Whitetail Buck Tries To Shake Off Attacking Coyote Clamped Down On Its Legs

That was certainly an unexpected ending to this encounter. Whitetail deer have a rough go of it. Everything wants to eat them from the time they are born, until the day they die, whether its hawks and bobcats to bears and people. Every single meat-eating being on Earth would love to get their teeth into some of that delicious venison.
womansday.com

Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior

If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
PetsRadar

5 reasons for bad breath in dogs (and how to treat it)

Bad breath in dogs can be a sign of an underlying health issue. Here's everything you need to know about the most common causes and how to treat it... Bad breath in dogs isn’t the most pleasant of conditions to be dealing with as a pet parent, especially if your canine companion loves nothing more than to smother you with kisses the minute you walk through the door.
Phys.org

Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact

Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
studyfinds.org

Don’t forget your pet! 4 in 10 spend at least $50 on holiday gifts for their dog or cat

NEW YORK — Four in five pet owners are happy to simply be at home for the holidays with their pet, citing that their animal friend makes all holidays better (81%). A survey of 2,000 pet owners finds that as we approach the start of seasonal festivities and celebrations, families and single pet parents are extra focused on their animal companions during this time of year.
macaronikid.com

10 Pet Safety Holiday Tips

The holidays are filled with lots of great food, family, and friends. Thinking about the holidays just brings a smile to your face right? But did you know the holidays can also be the most dangerous time of year for your pet? Here are ten tips for keeping your pet safe during the holidays:
DogTime

Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur

It’s pretty normal for some of us to slip up on our dog’s grooming from time to time. For dog parents with more hard-to-groom breeds, sometimes the constant shedding, brushing, and trimming can grow to be a little too much. But for most of us, the appropriate action to take when grooming gets to be […] The post Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur appeared first on DogTime.
KANSAS CITY, MO
DogTime

Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
IOWA STATE

