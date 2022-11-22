PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is one thing as certain on Thursday as the smell of roasting turkeys.Animal hospital emergency rooms are going to be packed. It happens every year.Those eyes are going to get to you, and you are going to want to make them happy, but some things associated with the Thanksgiving meal can kill them.If we are going to feast, it seems only right that our pets should feast, too. But you need to know dark meat from turkey is too rich for them."I like the white turkeys, take the skin off. They don't need the extra fats...

2 DAYS AGO