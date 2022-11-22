Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
3 treated in separate NC overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic
Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday.
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
One person dead following crash on I-85 South, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-85 South in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Medic said the crash happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
Tears, Tributes: TV meteorologist killed in NC copter crash remembered as dad, husband at funeral
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
Detectives investigate homicide in west Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. Police said they received a call on Saturday shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 500 block of Skipwith Place. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a person dead from...
qcnews.com
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in I-77 chopper crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a trove of memories of his time at WBTV Television on Eric Thomas’s coffee table. Thomas was chief meteorologist at the station for decades before retiring in December. As a retirement gift, he received a book filled with notes and pictures–some of which now hold a more […]
One dead following collision on Interstate 85 in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has died following a collision on Interstate 85, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said the accident occurred between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to MEDIC. The cause of the collision is unknown at this time. This is...
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in North Carolina, deputies say
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
FOX Carolina
4 separate crashes cause back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co., troopers say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said four separate crashes caused delays on I-85 on Sunday. According to troopers, the crashes started at around 11:56 a.m. on I-85 in Cherokee County, causing delays for about three hours. Highway Patrol said the first crash involved five vehicles...
4 people hurt after crash on I-77 near Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte, Medic says
There was a crash on I-77 near Brookshire Boulevard early Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Medic said they took a patient with life-threatening injuries to the hospital and three others with serious injuries. I-77 NB near Brookshire Boulevard was closed for more than an hour. It has since reopened. No...
wccbcharlotte.com
Three Hurt After Overnight Shootings In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCCB is asking CMPD what led up to two separate shootings overnight. Three people were hurt. Medic tells us two people were shot just before 11 p.m. Friday night near St. Johns Street in North Charlotte. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cornelius Shooting Leaves One Dead
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Cornelius on Saturday. Police say they responded to a shooting on Lynn Drive around 2:40 p.m. and found the victim dead at the scene. Neighbors say this type of crime is unusual in their community. It is unclear...
WBTV
WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers. Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag. “Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long...
Tears, Tributes: Charlotte meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
WBTV
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say
CATAWBA, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night. The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a.
News Chopper Crash Kills Meteorologist and 'Hero' Pilot Who Avoided Traffic as Helicopter Went Down
Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were longtime members of WBTV A news helicopter crash in North Carolina has taken the lives of two WBTV employees. The crash occurred near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, with meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag onboard. In a news conference reported by Fox 8, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said there was no mayday or distress call before the chopper went down. Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol informed the station that...
Comments / 1