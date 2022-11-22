ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talcott, WV

TFD Auxiliary to hold Community Christmas Dinner

 2 days ago

The Talcott Fire Department Auxiliary is giving back to the community this Christmas season with a free Community Christmas Dinner. The event will take place on Dec. 18 between 1 and 3 p.m. or until the food runs out. At this time, the location is TBD. Anyone interested in making a monetary donation to help with the dinner can reach out to the auxiliary by email at tfd.auxiliary@gmail.com. Square is available for digital donations. The auxiliary will be releasing more information soon.

Hinton, WV
