ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Proposed rules target Lake George’s septic tanks

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZODe_0jKLTcTM00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – It’s not pretty, but it’s true – when protecting a lake, the stuff in your septic tank matters quite a bit. The Lake George Park Commission is currently proposing measures to keep those contents better contained, and the lake all the healthier for the trouble.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The commission recently proposed a new set of regulations that would put requirements on any home with a septic system around Lake George. The regulations would require any septic system within 500 feet of the lake and 100 of a stream to meet certain criteria regarding age. These requirements target the impacts of harmful algal blooms, which can grow on water bodies fed by excess nutrient runoff – the official term for what you get when a septic tank’s contents leak out into the surrounding environment.

“What’s important about these regulations is that they would serve as a consistent approach to compliant systems – and more importantly, their maintenance,” said Chris Navitsky, Waterkeeper for the Lake George Association, which has largely praised the LGPC’s proposal. “There are nine towns around the lake, each with different approaches and their own differences.”

What’s next once Glens Falls’ Lehigh plant closes?

As laid out by the LGPC report, there are 5,957 parcels of land with septic systems in the area of the lake. Of those, 2,682 (roughly 45%) are within the affected distance – 500 feet from Lake George, and 100 feet from a stream that feeds into it.

The commission’s proposed regulations would require all of those properties to have their septic systems inspected once every five years – always by trained LGPC staff. At the same time, the owner would have to pay to get their system pumped by a certified hauler. Depending on what the inspection uncovers, one of three things would happen:

  • No issues are found, and the system passes inspection; nothing more needs to be done for the next 5 years.
  • Issues are found that culminate in the septic system failing inspection; in this case, the property owner has six months to bring it within compliance, although that deadline may be moved up depending on the severity of the problem and potential threat to the lake.
  • The system is found to be “substandard;” the ultimatum in this case is the same as if the system were to fail inspection, but the criteria are distinct.
Lake George expands its holiday light show

The LGA has largely spoken in favor of the commission’s work with the proposal – except for one stipulation. A septic system would be found to be “substandard” if it met one of three criteria:

  • It has less than 100% of the legally-required capacity
  • Its absorption area is within 50 feet of Lake George or a stream that empties into the lake
  • The absorption area has under 75% of the required capacity

That second one is what the LGA wants to see revised. The New York State Department of Health Standard is to measure a septic system’s leach field or absorption area at 100 feet, to maximize the area that can be considered impacted. That metric was originally enstated around 40 years ago, meaning its introduction now would coincide with the end-of-life of aging systems.

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

While it is certainly recommended to perform regular maintenance on any septic system, there is currently no formal requirement in place for property owners around the Lake George basin. That puts systems out of sight, out of mind, in a way that can allow aging over the 40-year average lifespan that septic systems tend to see.

“Think about yourself as a homeowner – what is the most expensive appliance you have? It’s your septic system,” said Navitsky. “When you spend that much money on your car, you take it in to check your oil, get it maintained. People don’t do that for their septic systems.”

The Lake George area public will have their chance to weigh in on the proposal at large on Tuesday night. Fort William Henry Conference Center in the village of Lake George will host an event at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, where comments can be brought in-person or over Zoom , accommodating those who are traveling for Thanksgiving.

Lower taxes in Warren County 2023 tentative budget

Navitsky sees the LGPC’s efforts on septic management as the one last step that was needed. The commission made an attempt at septic regulation in the 1990s, but the work was thrown out then as the result of a legal challenge. Now, it’s a new day for both the Lake George Park Commission and the Lake George Association.

“Going forward, now is the time we should work together to revisit those other regulations that have been in operation for a while. Things like boat inspection. Things like the changing climate, and warmer weather leading into these warmer months,” Navitsky said.

Meanwhile, the harmful algal bloom – the primary reason to keep septic out of the lake – has reared its head recently, for the first time in a year. In October, two blooms were found by the DEC – one with the help of the LGA’s AlgaeWatch citizen action program. Neither bloom was found to be toxic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Police carry the torch at Lake George Polar Plunge

Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state's Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George's not-frozen-but-cold waters.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two helicoptered to burn center after West Glens Falls explosion

WEST GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were helicoptered to a burn center after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls. Both members of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 Union on Luzerne Road, they were preparing a Thanksgiving gathering when something sparked a leaky propane tank, causing the explosion.
GLENS FALLS, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth

In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
CORINTH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

More ARPA funds going out in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new wave of American Rescue Plan Act funding is set to head to nonprofits around the Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George regions. Warren County has OK’d over $1 million from its bank of ARPA funds to help out those still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report

City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

When will Amtrak’s Adirondack line resume?

Amtrak's Adirondack rail line has been out of commission since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The rail line is presumed to resume operation in spring 2023, according to reporting from outlets including the Plattsburgh Press-Republican newspaper. Less clear is when it will open up.
GLENS FALLS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our November 23 front page

Happy Thanksgiving! Wolverines are instant powerhouse. Plight of the mama bear. What a full house looks like! End of the Indians. Sterling Goodspeed’s good book of short stories. Warren County gov goings on. At the Q: 31st North Country Fest of Trees!. Lehigh Cement plant in Glens Falls to shut down in 2023; 85 jobs. Park & Elm drew open house crowd. Hudson Fall’s Jonathan Beagle is league Rookie of Week for UAlbany. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy